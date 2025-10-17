IGMC Shimla to soon get robotic surgery facility: Himachal CM

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said that the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla will soon have a robotic surgery facility, following similar installations at the Super Specialty Hospital in Chamiana and the Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital in Tanda.

CM Sukhu disclosed this while chairing a meeting of the health department late on Wednesday evening. He said that 40 beds would be allotted in IGMC, Shimla, for robotic surgery for the patients of Kamla Nehru Hospital (KNH), Shimla.

He said that the state government was providing the state-of-the-art machinery to the hospital to provide best medical care for the people of the state. He directed to start robotic surgery for gyne patients and added that the gynecologists of KNH would also perform elective surgery in IGMC and the KNH administration would deploy a team for these surgeries at IGMC so that female patients could easily get treatment facilities at both the hospitals.

The CM said that there would be a three month trial for robotic and elective surgery at IGMC and further changes, if required, would be made accordingly.

Sukhu said that a diagnostic laboratory was being set up at IGMC for which ₹25 crore had been released to the college administration.