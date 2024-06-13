Illegal cigarettes worth 21,200 seized in Chandigarh, two shops fined

A joint team from various UT administration departments conducted raids at several cigarette-selling shops on Wednesday and issued fines worth ₹12,200 for various violations. Authorities also seized 53 packets of imported cigarettes, valued at ₹ 21,200 in the wholesale market, with a significantly higher retail value. (iStock)

Authorities also seized 53 packets of imported cigarettes, valued at ₹21,200 in the wholesale market, with a significantly higher retail value. The seized cigarettes did not have the required 85% pictorial warnings and had bypassed customs, excise and GST regulations.

The joint team, led by officers of the department of health and family welfare, and comprising officials of the police, health, excise and taxation, legal metrology departments, and food safety and drug control wing, carried out a targeted raid for the enforcement of tobacco control regulations in Chandigarh.

During the raid, Ashok Kumar Chaurasiya from Charan Singh Colony, Mauli Jagran, was found keeping a stock of imported cigarettes without purchase records and lacking the appropriate Section 6-A signage required under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act (COTPA), 2003.

He was fined ₹5,000 by the department of controller legal metrology (weights & measures) and issued a challan under Section 63 of the Food Safety Act for operating without an FSSAI licence. Additionally, 33 packets of imported cigarettes, valued at approximately ₹13,200, were seized.

Similarly, Vikash, who is also from Charan Singh Colony, Mauli Jagran, was found stocking and selling loose and imported cigarettes without purchase records, and lacking appropriate signages.

He faced multiple fines, including ₹ 200 under Section 4 of the COTPA, ₹2,000 by the excise and taxation department and ₹5,000 by the department of controller legal metrology (weights & measures).

Besides, 20 packets of imported cigarettes valued at ₹8,000, along with loose cigarettes worth ₹2,500, were seized.