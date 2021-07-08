Illegal sale of assets: Pearls group owner Bhangoo’s daughter held from Delhi airport

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Punjab Police’s special investigation team (SIT) on Wednesday arrested Barinder Kaur, an accused in a case involving alleged illegal sale of properties of PACL India Limited, also known as Pearls Group, despite a Supreme Court stricture
By Gagandeep Jassowal, Jalandhar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 01:57 AM IST
The Punjab Police’s special investigation team (SIT) on Wednesday arrested Barinder Kaur, an accused in a case involving alleged illegal sale of properties of PACL India Limited, also known as Pearls Group, despite a Supreme Court stricture. The officials said that Barinder Kaur, daughter of Pearls Group owner Nirmal Singh Bhangoo, was reportedly leaving for the US when she was detained by the authorities at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, on the basis of a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by the Punjab Police.

“Delhi airport authorities intimated Punjab Police and a police team was sent to take Barinder in custody on Tuesday evening. Barinder was produced before a Ferozepur court and sent to a day’s police remand,” official sources privy to matter said.

On May 28, Barinder’s husband Har Satinder Singh Hayer, also an accused, was arrested in the case and the SIT also filed a chargesheet against him. As many as 57 people, including company officials and family members of Bhangoo, were booked on charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy and other sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Zira police station in July last year.

In April this year, the SIT filed a chargesheet against multiple accused in a Ferozepur court, saying despite the SC’s 2016 stricture, the PACL and its associate companies started disposing of land worth hundreds of crores in and outside India. Several arrests were made by the police on the complaint of one Pardeep Singh of Bhadson in Patiala district.

