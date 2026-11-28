The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Ludhiana for November 28 and 29, warning of dense fog, as temperatures continue to dip in the district. However, the department has not issued any further fog warning beyond November 29.

As the evening temperature started dipping, Ludhiana witnessed fog after sunset . (Gurpreet Singh/HT) more less

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The IMD has also ruled out the possibility of rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning or gusty winds in the coming days, indicating that dry weather is likely to prevail.

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Despite no immediate rain forecast, Ludhiana has recorded 91% excess seasonal rainfall. According to IMD data, the district received 23.5 mm of rain between October 1 and November 27, placing it in the large excess category.

Meanwhile, even after paddy harvesting was completed, nine additional stubble-burning incidents have been reported in the district.

According to the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) data, 392 farm-fire cases were recorded between September 15 and November 26. Officials inspected 376 fields and physically confirmed burning at 204 locations. Environmental compensation of ₹9.25 lakh was imposed in 179 cases, while 73 FIRs were registered against violators.

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{{^usCountry}} The administration also made 134 red entries in the land records of farmers involved in stubble burning, which can affect land-related transactions. Besides, 125 warning notices were issued to nodal and supervisory officers in areas reporting a high number of verified farm fires. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The administration also made 134 red entries in the land records of farmers involved in stubble burning, which can affect land-related transactions. Besides, 125 warning notices were issued to nodal and supervisory officers in areas reporting a high number of verified farm fires. {{/usCountry}}

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On the air-quality front, Ludhiana’s air quality index (AQI) improved to 165 on Friday evening, falling in the moderate category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s National Air Quality Data Management System. The AQI stood at 265 (poor) on November 25 before improving to 197 (moderate) on November 26.

The minimum temperature dipped by 0.6°C from the previous day to settle at 7.8°C on Friday, which was normal for this time of the season. The maximum temperature stood at 25°C, down 0.7°C from Thursday but 0.8°C above normal.

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