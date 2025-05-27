IMD sounds orange alert for hailstorms, gusty winds in Himachal

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has issued an orange alert for hailstorms and gusty winds (50–60 km/h) for Tuesday and Wednesday in several districts, said officials, and added that rainfall is expected in parts of Himachal over the coming days. Widespread precipitation, including spells of heavy rain, is expected in the mid-hills of Himachal on May 30, IMD officials said. (HT File)

According to the IMD, light rainfall is likely at a few places on May 27, 28 and 29. However, widespread precipitation, including spells of heavy rain, is expected in the mid-hills on May 30, the officials said.

The orange alert has been issued for Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur on Tuesday (May 27). It will continue on Wednesday (May 28) for Kullu, Mandi and Shimla. A yellow alert has been issued for the remaining districts, the officials said.

In the past 24 hours, light rain was recorded at scattered places in the state, along with an appreciable drop in maximum temperatures, IMD officials said.

They said the temperatures were two to six degrees Celsius below normal at many mid-hill stations, ranging between 23 and 33 degrees Celsius. In high hills, maximum temperatures were recorded two to four degrees Celsius below normal, ranging between 14 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Chopal recorded the highest amount at 6.4mm, followed by Dharampur (6.2mm), Dhaulakuan (6mm), Narkanda (5.5mm), Murari Devi (5.4mm), Solan (5.3mm) and Shimla (3.3mm).

The IMD has forecast a gradual rise in temperatures over the next few days. Maximum temperatures are likely to increase by two to five degrees Celsius while minimum temperatures are expected to go up by two to four degrees Celsius.