Immigration fraud: Mohali youth duped of 9.13 lakh in lieu of visa to Switzerland

A 24-year-old from Mohali was duped of ₹9.13 lakh in lieu of a study visa for Switzerland.

The owner of Overseas EDU Services, based in Sector 8, Chandigarh, Kamal Kumar Bhumbla, has been booked for cheating by the Sector 3 police.

The victim, Atinder Singh of Naraingarh village, Mohali, said had paid ₹9.13 lakh to Bhumbla and his wife for the visa. But, they neither gave him the visa, nor returned his money.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) has been registered at the Sector 3 police station. The accused haven’t been arrested yet.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Batteries of 4 cars stolen

The batteries of four vehicles parked near Shivalik Garden in Manimajra were stolen on the night of New Year’s Eve on Friday. The complainant, Kartar Singh of Shanti Nagar, Manimajra, said that someone had broken the windowpanes of cars belonging to him, Balbir Singh, Jagjit Singh and Puneet Kumar and stolen their batteries . A theft case has been registered.

Aryans College of Law organises fest

Aryans College of Law, Rajpura, organised Law Fest-2021, where speech, essay-writing and moot court competition were organised. During the felicitation ceremony, winners and participants were honoured with medals and certificates by Anshu Kataria, chairman of Aryans Group.

PU non-teaching staff to mark black day

The non-teaching staff at Panjab University (PU) has decided to mark Monday, the first working day of 2022, as a black day and hold a protest march to press for their demands. Members of Panjab University Non Teaching Employees Federation (PUNTEF) have been protesting since last Monday at the campus over the deferment of compassionate appointments and non-implementation of 6th pay commission.