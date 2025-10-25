Improper diagnosis behind maternal deaths in Punjab, says report

A recent review by the state health department has found that improper diagnosis and mismanagement by medical staff are the primary causes behind maternal deaths in Punjab.

The findings emerged during the state-level review of maternal deaths for July and August, held on October 8. The minutes of the meeting, accessed by HT, have been shared with district health officials.

The review also flagged two maternal deaths linked to anaesthesia-related negligence. Taking a serious view of the issue, the anaesthesiology expert at the meeting stressed that anaesthesia must be administered only by qualified anaesthetists, with continuous monitoring of patients during and after procedures.

Following the review, the assistant director, maternal and child health (MCH) directed that strict accountability be fixed in all future cases of negligence, irrespective of whether the anaesthetist is a regular or empanelled provider.

Director, health services (family welfare), Dr Aditi Salaria emphasised zero tolerance for negligence, directing that every maternal death should prompt ‘immediate corrective action’ and collective accountability at district and facility levels.

Confirming the development, a senior health official said the state has drawn up an action plan for strict compliance, ensuring deliveries are conducted only by trained staff nurses or midwives under medical supervision. “Continuous monitoring, inter-sectoral coordination, and public-private engagement are essential to achieve zero preventable maternal deaths,” the official said.

According to the report, Punjab recorded 49 maternal deaths between July 1 and August 31. The state’s maternal mortality ratio currently stands at 90 - slightly higher than the national average of 88. Districts such as Bathinda, Mansa, Moga, Ferozepur, Jalandhar, Amritsar, and Hoshiarpur reported MMRs above 100.

The report revealed that the maximum number of maternal deaths occurred in the post-partum period, majorly due to post-partum haemorrhage (PPH) and eclampsia. It was estimated that in approximately 50% of these cases the condition was not properly diagnosed or managed in time.