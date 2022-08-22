In a first, Punjab introduces reservation for law officers
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said 58 new posts of law officers being created in the advocate general’s office will be reserved for SCs
Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Sunday announced reservation for the Scheduled Caste (SC) in posts of law officers recruited by the state government.
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said 58 new posts of law officers being created in the advocate general’s office will be reserved for SCs. These posts will be filled up in the coming days, he said. “When I took oath as the chief minister, I asked my officers whether there was any provision of reservation in the appointment of law officers in the Advocate General’s office and they replied in the negative. When I asked them whether we can we make such a provision, they said the government can take such a decision,” Mann said in a video message.
These additional 58 posts being created in the AG’s office will be reserved for SCs, he said, adding the decision was taken after consulting legal experts.
Mann said Punjab will be the first state in the country to have such a provision for lawyers who are from the SC community.
The announcement comes a day after Mann, during a meeting with members of the Valmiki community on the issue of appointment of law officers, said no other state has reservation in these posts but the Punjab government will soon give “good news”.
In his video message, Mann said he had always been a votary of giving equal opportunities to the youth of SC community to excel in every field. He emphasised that the state government is making all out efforts to provide equal opportunities of progress and prosperity for the community. The CM claimed that unlike previous governments, which had only made lip service for welfare of community, the Aam Aadmi Party government has taken tangible steps in this regard.
According to an official statement, the advertisement in this regard was issued by the department of home affairs on Saturday in which applications have been called from eligible SC advocates/candidates for engagement as law officers in the office of advocate general, Punjab, at Chandigarh and Legal Cell, New Delhi. The eligible candidates can apply for post by September 13.
A historic decision: Cheema
Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema described the AAP government’s decision to reserve 58 posts of law officers in the Punjab government as “historic”.
Addressing a press conference, Cheema said there is no reservation for SC community in posts of law officers in any high court of the country. He dared the BJP and Congress to introduce similar reservation in their respective ruling states across the country. “Unlike the previous governments who only used the SC community for vote bank politics, the AAP is doing something concrete to uplift them,” he said. Cheema said that the AAP had earlier also inducted five ministers from the SC Community, giving them crucial departments including finance and PWD.
-
Pune RTO asks 35 driving schools to improve their service or face action
The Pune Regional Transport Office has asked at least 35 driving schools to upgrade themselves or lose licenses after they scored poorly in the grading carried out by the transport office. The Pune RTO inspected 218 driving schools and awarded grades (A, A, B, B and C) based on various parameters. However, no driving school was able to score an A grade. Driving Schools whose licenses are suspended can re-apply, said officials.
-
Under house arrest, stopped from visiting slain pandit’s family: Mehbooba
Former J&K chief minister and People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that she was put under house arrest by the administration to stop her from visiting the family of Sunil Kumar, a Kashmiri Pandit who was killed in a militant attack in Shopian on August 16. Mufti tweeted pictures of a locked and chained gate and a CRPF vehicle stationed outside her house at Gupkar.
-
MSRTC Pune division posts ₹9 crore revenue during 7-day holiday period
The Pune division of Maharashtra State Road Transportation (MSRTC ) has emerged as the top revenue generator in Maharashtra during the seven-day holiday period that saw a deployment of 729 buses and ₹9 crore in revenue. On August 10, ST buses covered 2.57 lakh kilometers and earned ₹1.07 crore, while on August 16, the buses travelled 2.88 lakh kms and earned ₹1.36 crores.
-
LeT guide trained by Pak army arrested along LoC in J&K’s Rajouri
A highly trained Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) guide, who also worked for Pakistan Army's intelligence unit, was arrested after being shot at by the Indian Army near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday, officials said. Previously, Tabarak Hussain, 32, a resident of Sabzkot village of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and his younger brother Haron Ali had undergone 26 months of imprisonment before being repatriated via the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar.
-
Three arrested with ₹78-lakh drug money, 150gm heroin in Jalandhar
Jalandhar: The Jalandhar rural police have arrested three persons with ₹78.7 lakh drug money and 150gm of heroin on Sunday. “During checking of vehicles on the Kartarpur-Bholath road, three men riding a motorcycle were signalled to stop. DSP Balkar Singh frisked them and 150gm of heroin and ₹5 lakh were recovered from the accused, identified as Kashmir Singh, alias Billa, Shinda, and Sukhpal Singh,” the SSP said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics