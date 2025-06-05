Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

In Dehra, Himachal CM inaugurates 233-crore projects

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Jun 05, 2025 09:14 AM IST

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also unveiled the statue of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan at Dehra bypass, completed with an outlay of ₹10 lakh

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 12 development projects worth 233.55 crore for Dehra assembly constituency of Kangra district on the second consecutive day. The CM performed the opening ceremony of the circle office of Jal Shakti Vibhag, Dehra. He also dedicated the building of superintending engineer, operation circle, HP State Electricity Board Limited, Dehra, which will serve the population of about five lakh. He also inaugurated 7.26-crore administrative-cum-academic block of Government Degree College, Dhaliara, and 1.75-crore bridge over Narad khad on Sunhet Bassi road in Gram Panchayat, Bada.

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu plays a shot before a cricket match in Kangra’s Dehra on Wednesday. (HT photo)
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu plays a shot before a cricket match in Kangra’s Dehra on Wednesday. (HT photo)

He also unveiled the statue of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan at Dehra bypass, completed with an outlay of 10 lakh. The CM said he respected all sections of society. “The state government is committed to ensuring all round development, welfare and upliftment of all the sections of the society without any discrimination,” he said.

Sukhu also laid foundation stones of 38-crore circuit house building, critical care unit/block at the Dehra civil hospital costing 26.82 crore, combined office building in Dehra that is to be completed with an outlay of 99 crore, forest rest house that will cost exchequer 4.73 crore, a bridge over Dehi khad on Sunhet to Bassi road costing 4.12 crore, a bridge over Dhaliara khad on Sunhet to Bassi road to be completed with an outlay of 8.77 crore and a water treatment plants related to 24 water supply schemes with UV and gaseous chlorination in Dehra area at the cost of 43 crore.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / In Dehra, Himachal CM inaugurates 233-crore projects
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On