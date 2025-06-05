In Dehra, Himachal CM inaugurates 233-crore projects

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 12 development projects worth ₹233.55 crore for Dehra assembly constituency of Kangra district on the second consecutive day. The CM performed the opening ceremony of the circle office of Jal Shakti Vibhag, Dehra. He also dedicated the building of superintending engineer, operation circle, HP State Electricity Board Limited, Dehra, which will serve the population of about five lakh. He also inaugurated ₹7.26-crore administrative-cum-academic block of Government Degree College, Dhaliara, and ₹1.75-crore bridge over Narad khad on Sunhet Bassi road in Gram Panchayat, Bada. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu plays a shot before a cricket match in Kangra’s Dehra on Wednesday. (HT photo)

He also unveiled the statue of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan at Dehra bypass, completed with an outlay of ₹10 lakh. The CM said he respected all sections of society. “The state government is committed to ensuring all round development, welfare and upliftment of all the sections of the society without any discrimination,” he said.

Sukhu also laid foundation stones of ₹38-crore circuit house building, critical care unit/block at the Dehra civil hospital costing ₹26.82 crore, combined office building in Dehra that is to be completed with an outlay of ₹99 crore, forest rest house that will cost exchequer ₹4.73 crore, a bridge over Dehi khad on Sunhet to Bassi road costing ₹4.12 crore, a bridge over Dhaliara khad on Sunhet to Bassi road to be completed with an outlay of ₹8.77 crore and a water treatment plants related to 24 water supply schemes with UV and gaseous chlorination in Dehra area at the cost of ₹43 crore.