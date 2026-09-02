In Ward 12, Ludhiana residents see red over month-long sewage overflow

Residents of Subhash Nagar, near Trikon Park, and Anandpura Colony, near Green Land School, in Ward 12 have been battling sewage overflow for more than a month. They say the sewerage blockage has resulted in wastewater accumulating near the entrance to Green Land School and other educational institutions in the area.

Wastewater accumulated on a road in Ward number 12 in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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Residents say schoolchildren are forced to pass through the stagnant, foul-smelling water while entering and leaving the schools, raising concerns over hygiene and the risk of mosquito-borne diseases amid the monsoon season.

They say the problem has persisted in lanes 1 to 5 for weeks despite repeated complaints. Rakul, an area resident, said, “The children have to navigate the stagnant sewage stretch to reach school. The situation has remained the same for the past couple of days.”

Another resident, Riya Sharma, said the situation becomes worse after rainfall. “We are worried about the unhygienic conditions. The authorities should resolve the issue,” she said.

Residents also pointed out that several roads in the area are broken, adding to the problems faced by commuters and pedestrians.

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{{^usCountry}} The potholes and cracked portions of roads are covered in water, making commuting a Herculean task, particularly for pedestrians and bikers, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The potholes and cracked portions of roads are covered in water, making commuting a Herculean task, particularly for pedestrians and bikers, they said. {{/usCountry}}

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Area councillor Harjinder Pal said the sewage problem was linked to a pipe connected to the Buddha Nullah that has now been closed amid the Buddha Nullah cleaning drive being undertaken at the initiative of Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal. “This has added to the pressure on the civic body’s sewerage system as the wastewater drains out slowly, resulting in inundation of roads in the ward. The problem will persist until the MC sewage pipeline is widened,” he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Ranjit Singh Dhillon also visited the area. He said stagnant water had been lying in the locality for several days, causing inconvenience to residents, particularly school-going children. He also raised concerns over the poor condition of the roads.

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Residents have demanded immediate cleaning of the sewerage system, removal of stagnant water and repair of the damaged roads.

MC Zone B commissioner Neeraj Jain did not respond to calls despite multiple attempts.