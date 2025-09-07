Incessant light rains in Valley trigger flood fear among locals

Incessant light rains lashed across Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday raising fears among people who have already been reeling in the aftermath of the floods of September 4. JCB machines clear the debris blocking the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway as restoration work resumes after the weather improves, at Thard, in Udhampur, on Sunday. (ANI)

Although, the water level of River Jhelum was receding in Sangam and Srinagar owing to three days of dry weather but the fresh rainfall in valley prompted an increase of water levels in upper tributaries of the river in south Kashmir like Vishow Nallah in Kulgam and Lidder, Romshi and Aru in Ananatnag district.

In north Kashmir, the water level of Wular Lake has kept on increasing slowly despite three days of halt in rains. The lake has reached a level of 1577.600 m (at 5pm) and is close to cross the flood alert level of 1577.750 m.

Deputy commissioner Baramulla in north Kashmir, Minga Sherpa, told a local news agency that next two to three days are crucial as Wullar Lake has touched 15.77 m mark. Some families in Sopore, living in low lying and vulnerable areas, have been shifted.

“The water level (of Jhelum) in Sopore stands at 3.15 metres against the alert mark of 3.60, while in Baramulla it is 3.7 metres against the alert level of 4.5 metres. This shows levels remain below danger, but the next two to three days are crucial as Wullar Lake has touched 15.77 metres, just close to its alert mark,” he said.

“The situation is under control. There is no need to panic, but those living near the riverbanks should remain alert,” he said.

Tehsildar Sopore, Sheikh Tariq said that since the water level in Jhelum has decreased in Srinagar there has been reduced inflow into the Jhelum in north Kashmir. He said that the water in Baramulla is going downstream fast reducing the chances of floods.

“The water from Wular is also moving out fast. The only worry is the fresh rains , rest there is no danger so far,” he said.

After Jhelum had crossed danger mark on September 4, thousands of people were affected and were evacuated due to the floods particularly in low-lying areas across Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama in south Kashmir and central Kashmir’s Srinagar and Budgam districts. As many as 9,000 people were evacuated from three villages of Budgam after the breach in Jhelum embankments at Shalina early on Thursday.

The fresh rains were recorded across the Kashmir valley since morning while meteorological centre in Srinagar has predicted heavy rains in isolated places. “Significant rainfall (mm) from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm today with Jammu recording 25 mm, Rajouri 12mm, Kathua 7 mm, Reasi 8 mm, Anantnag 5.5 mm and rest of the stations below 5 mm respectively,’ said director MeT Mukhtar Ahmad.

Moderate rain and thunder at many places of J&K with possibility of brief moderate to heavy rain and thundershower over isolated districts of Jammu Div on September 8,” he said.

From September 9-12, there are chances of brief spell of rain/thundershower activity at few places while September 13 was witness fresh spell of rain at scattered to many places of J&K. “Farmers are advised for harvesting of paddy & other farm operations from 9th onwards,” he said.

BRO restores road connectivity in Jammu’s Pragwal sector

In a swift response to a major infrastructure disruption caused by heavy rains, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has successfully restored the Gharkhal-Pragwal road, the only critical artery connecting the strategically important sector in Akhnoor area near here, the army said on Sunday.

Responding to an urgent request from the civil administration and the army, BRO’s 57 Road Construction Company (RCC), under the leadership of Lt Col Preetam, immediately mobilised men and machinery. Braving the perilous conditions posed by the swelling Chenab River -- which had carved out a new stream -- the BRO team worked tirelessly to restore the breach, the spokesperson said.

Dy CM announces five marla plots to rain-affected families in Jammu

J&K deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary on Sunday conducted an inspection of the rain-affected areas in Jammu to assess the situation on the ground and extend support to the affected families.

Accompanied by cabinet minister Satish Sharma and National Conference provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta, Choudhary visited Rah, Saylote, Pargwal, Barkhal, Malabala and Narsingh pura areas and interacted with displaced families.

Highlighting the need for long-term solutions, the deputy CM announced the allocation of five marla plots on stable land to affected families, subject to feasibility tests by the department of geology and mining.

He stressed the importance of conducting a comprehensive geological audit of the entire region to identify vulnerable zones and prevent future disasters caused by cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods.

Earlier, Choudhary visited Kangri panchayat in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district and met the bereaved family that recently lost a mother and daughter in a tragic wall collapse and distributed relief cheques worth ₹4 lakh from CM relief fund.