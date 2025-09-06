Flood situation improves in Kashmir as water starts receding

The flood situation improved in Kashmir on Friday as water levels of River Jhelum and its tributaries came down owing to two days of dry weather conditions. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah chairs a meeting on the post-flood scenario and directs reinforcement of vulnerable spots, evacuation of people from inundated villages, and frequent visits to affected areas, in Srinagar on Friday. (ANI)

Though thousands have been affected and evacuated due to the floods particularly in low-lying areas across Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Srinagar districts, the further flood threat has abated with water level of Jhelum in Sangam Anantnag in South Kashmir, coming well below the warning level.

In Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar, Jhelum’s water level came down by around 3 feet but is still above the alert level of 18 feet.

J&K CM chairs review meeting

Owing to the improvement in flood situation, chief minister Omar Abdullah again chaired a high-level review meeting with a focus on rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures. The CM directed immediate reinforcement of embankments at vulnerable spots, evacuation of residents from inundated areas, and round-the-clock monitoring through control rooms.

He emphasised the importance of frequent visits to affected areas and timely advisories urging people to remain alert, avoid panic and fully cooperate with the administration.

The chief minister instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted arrangements for evacuees, close coordination with the police to maintain order, and strict countering of rumour-mongering to prevent unnecessary panic. He underscored the need for swift restoration of essential services, including electricity, water supply and road connectivity.

“The level of vigilance currently being maintained must continue until the water recedes below the danger mark. Our deployed teams must remain fully active on the ground, and continuous monitoring should be carried out. Any leakages or breaches must be addressed without delay. While the respite from continuous rainfall has improved the situation compared to two days ago, we cannot afford complacency,” he said.

Omar announced the utilisation of ₹5 crores from the UT CapEx budget, in addition to funds from the state disaster response fund.

The CM also asked deputy commissioners and agriculture department officials to assess damage to standing crops across both provinces, highlighting that the Mughal Road has emerged as a vital road artery in the wake of blockage of NH-44. He directed the health department to remain vigilant against potential water-borne and post-flood diseases.

Kashmir divisional commissioner Anshul Garg said that the water levels at Sangam, Ram Munshi Bagh and Asham have receded below the danger mark.

He informed that personnel from irrigation and flood control, police, and other departments were patrolling vulnerable embankments and deploying sandbags where necessary. He further reported that inundated villages in Shalina are witnessing receding waters and relief measures are underway for displaced families.

As many as 9,000 people were evacuated from three villages of Budgam after the breach in Jhelum embankments at Shalina early on Thursday.

“On the restoration front, the meeting was informed that water supply schemes are functioning smoothly with minor disruptions in a few places, while power, telecom, and health services remain largely unaffected,” a government spokesman said.

Essential supplies are being routed through Mughal Road, which has become the valley’s temporary lifeline. The meeting was informed that Srinagar-Jammu highway (NH-44) is expected to be restored by Satuday, with fruit-laden trucks currently being cleared via Mughal Road in a phased manner.

Deputy commissioners of all the Valley districts also shared ground reports, confirming that water levels are receding in the Jhelum’s tributaries, including Lidder, Vaishow, Sandran, Rambi Ara, and others.

Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti visited various flood affected parts of Anantnag in South Kashmir.

She urged CM Omar to raise the issue of money which was given under the PM package after 2014 floods has not been spent. “People’s lives were barely saved. We had earlier witnessed destruction in Jammu but now for the past two days Kashmir has also suffered devastation. Paddy fields are under water . And If we have to save these areas in future the embankments ( of Jhelum and its tributaries) need to be strengthened,” she said.

At the historic Jama Masjid Srinagar, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that the recent flood scare should serve as a reminder to both people and authorities. “As a community, we have failed by encroaching upon flood channels and filling wetlands and narrowing the natural safeguards . The authorities too have failed by not carrying out timely dredging of the Jhelum, neglecting embankments, and ignoring comprehensive flood management despite the painful lessons of 2014. Without such measures, even moderate rainfall causes waterlogging and submergence,” he said.

“At the same time, Mirwaiz urged people to help each other in these trying days, standing by those whose homes and fields have been damaged,” he added.