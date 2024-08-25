Independent MLA Sombir Sangwan resigns from Haryana assembly, to join Congress soon

Independent MLA from Dadri, Sombir Sangwan resigned from the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Saturday. Independent MLA from Dadri, Sombir Sangwan had contested as an independent from Dadri in 2019 after being denied a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. The party had decided to field Babita Phogat from the seat. (HT Photo)

In a telephonic conversation with HT, Sangwan confirmed the development and said he will be joining the Congress soon.

As per sources in the party, Sangwan is seeking a Congress ticket from Dadri, where the Sangwan and Phogat khaps hold sway. But there are other leaders, including Manisha Sangwan, Phogat Khap’s ex-president Balwant Nambardar, Ajit Phogat and wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who are also eyeing a party ticket from the seat.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Sangwan had contested as an independent from Dadri after being denied a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. The party had decided to field Babita Phogat from the seat.

When the results were announced, Sangwan emerged the winner, defeating his nearest rival, Jannayak Janata Party candidate Satpal Sangwan, by a margin of 14,272 votes.

As the BJP fell short of majority in the House, Sangwan, who heads Sangwan Khap, initially extended support to it. He was then appointed the chairman of Haryana Livestock Development Board. Later, during the farmers’ agitation in 2020, he withdrew support to the BJP government. After the farm laws were repealed, he briefly supported the BJP government again.

In May during the Lok Sabha elections, he again withdrew support to the BJP, along with two other independent lawmakers, Randhir Singh Gollen from Pundri and Dharampal Gonder from Nilokheri, and supported Congress candidates.