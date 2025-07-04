Indian Army to train soldiers in drone operation by 2027

The Army Training Command (ARTRAC) on Thursday announced to train all Indian Army soldiers with working of drones by the year 2027. The announcement was made by Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of ARTRAC, while addressing officers, awardees, and guests at the ARTRAC Investiture Ceremony 2025, held in Shimla on Thursday. Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of ARTRAC presenting award during ARTRAC Investiture Ceremony 2025, held in Shimla on Thursday. (Source: X)

Interacting with the media persons, Lt Gen Sharma said, “Indian Army’s performance in Operation Sindoor had demonstrated remarkable capabilities, especially in the use of drones. Drawing on those insights, ARTRAC has initiated a roadmap that will make drone operation an integral part of every soldier’s training.”

“In Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army showcased exceptional capability, particularly through the deployment of drones. Learning from that, we have decided that by 2027, every Indian soldier will be trained in drone operations. Drones will become the ‘third arm’ of the modern Indian soldier,” he said.

Lt Gen Sharma said that ARTRAC had identified 33 niche technologies—including drones, cyber warfare, battlefield artificial intelligence, and electronic warfare systems—for incorporation into army training. To institutionalise these capabilities, 14 centres of expertise have been established across various training institutions. He said that ARTRAC has set a goal for the complete absorption of these technologies by 2030, backed by an investment of ₹390 crore over the next five years in infrastructure, research and development, and simulation-based training systems.

“As part of this initiative, 18,000 personnel have already been trained in 22 new technologies in the training year 2024–25, with a target to train an additional 12,000 personnel in 21 more technologies during 2025–26,” he said.

Speaking on gender inclusion, he said that 1,571 women were currently serving in the Indian Army across all ranks, including command positions. ARTRAC, he said, was fully committed to gender neutrality and had integrated gender sensitisation modules into its training curriculum.

During the event, establishments and individuals were awarded for their outstanding performances for the Training Year 2023-24. Three category ‘A’ Establishments and two affiliated units to Category ‘A’ Establishments were awarded the prestigious ‘GOC-in-C Army Training Command Unit Citation’ for their outstanding performance and making exceptional contributions to enhancing the training ethos and standards of the Indian Army in 2023-24 on occasion.

Financial excellence awards were conferred upon three training establishments, namely Military College of Material Management , Jabalpur, Counter Insurgency Jungle Warfare School , Variengate and Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering , Secunderabad, for setting high standards in financial management.

Additionally, two training establishments, Armoured Corps Centre & School , Ahilyanagar, and Military College of Material Management MCMM, Jabalpur, were awarded e-Office Excellence Awards for promoting e-office software usage, which reduces paper usage of paper.