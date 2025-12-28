Indian mission establishes one stop help centre for distressed women in Canada

The Consulate General of India in Toronto has established a ‘One Stop Centre for Women,’ a dedicated support centre exclusively to assist women Indian nationals in distress. The Consulate has also set up a 24x7 helpline and said, the new Centre aims to provide critical and timely support to Indian passport holder women who could be facing domestic violence, abuse, family conflict, abandonment, exploitation and legal challenges, among others.

The One Stop Centre for Women (OSCW) will provide coordinated, beneficiary-centred assistance by connecting aggrieved women to timely and appropriate pathways of support, including immediate counselling, facilitation of psycho-social support, and coordination of legal assistance and advice, the Indian mission said in a post on X on Friday.

This would be done while helping women access relevant community and social-service resources in Canada, it said, adding, “Entire intervention by the OSCW will be within the purview of Local Laws in Canada.” The Centre would be run by a woman Centre Administrator, who will ensure the “delivery of safe, dignified, and comprehensive assistance” to women in need (on means tested basis) through prompt handling of distress calls via 24x7 helpline.

“This, inter-alia, would include Counselling and emotional support through empanelled NGOs. All the financial assistance will be on means tested basis as per Government of India’s Rules,” the statement said.

The Centre would function from the Consulate General of India, Toronto and the Centre Administrator can be reached on +1 (437) 552 3309 and osc.toronto@mea.gov.in, the statement said.

The Indian mission’s website also carries a FAQ mentioning how the Indian officials can or cannot help the Indian passport holder women who are cheated / abandoned / abused by Overseas Indian Spouses.