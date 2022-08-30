Indian-origin woman sentenced to 6 months in jail for cheating bank in Singapore
Indian-origin woman was jobless and facing financial difficulties when she responded to an advertisement in September 2018 for a “fast cash” job on online marketplace Carousell, said deputy public prosecutor Dhiraj G Chainani. Through the ad, she contacted a man known only as “Charles” through messaging platform WhatsApp, reported The Straits Times.
A 29-year-old Indian origin single mother was on Monday sentenced to six months jail for cheating Citibank by submitting forged documents to secure loans.
Kiran Kaur was jobless and facing financial difficulties when she responded to an advertisement in September 2018 for a “fast cash” job on online marketplace Carousell, said deputy public prosecutor Dhiraj G Chainani. Through the ad, she contacted a man known only as “Charles” through messaging platform WhatsApp, reported The Straits Times. Charles, whose identity was not mentioned in court papers, told her he could help her obtain a loan from Citibank. The DPP said that the accused told Charles that she was not working at that time and did not have any Central Provident Fund contributions in order to apply for a bank loan.
“Charles told the accused not to worry and that the accused did not need to satisfy the requisite income level to qualify for a bank loan,” he was quoted as saying in the report. He got Kaur to divulge details of her ‘Singpass login’, an official online code to get access to one’s data with the Government offices. Then she met an unidentified man outside a Citibank branch at MacDonald House in Orchard Road to collect a set of documents for the loan application, the report said.
Kaur did as she was told and received documents that falsely stated she was working for another bank and earning 6,700 Singaporean dollars a month for July and August that year. The court heard that Charles then told her to look for Citibank contract staff Kirk Chua Min Xuan, 29, at the branch. Her loan application was submitted on September 10 and later approved. In total, Kaur received 13,490 Singaporean dollars in cash, but she claimed she kept 4,000 Singaporean dollars and gave the rest to the man who gave her the forged documents. On October 2 that year, a Citibank representative made a police report that the bank had approved loans based on falsified income documents. The court heard that between September and October 2018, the consumer division of Citigroup received and approved about 20 loan applications that were later found to contain forged income documents. Kaur was identified as one of the applicants. Twelve other offenders linked to the ruse were dealt with in court earlier. The court heard that Kaur has since made restitution of 4,000 Singaporean dollars. Her bail was set at 10,000 Singaporean dollars on Monday and she was ordered to surrender herself at the state courts on September 26 to begin serving her sentence, the report said.
Kaur was thirteenth person to be convicted in the ruse while Chua’s case is still pending. In an earlier statement, the bank said that he has not been working on Citibank-related matters since 2019. For cheating, she could have been jailed for up to 10 years and fined.
-
Sikh girl’s abduction, forceful marriage: DSGMC delegation meets Pak High commissioner in Delhi
A delegation of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on Tuesday met the High Commissioner of Pakistan (political attache) Aizaz Khan in connection with the recent kidnapping, rape and forceful marriage of a Sikh girl in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. The meeting took place at the High Commission of Pakistan, in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. The incident shocked the Sikh community worldwide.
-
Online registration for engineering admissions begin in Chandigarh
The joint admission committee (JAC) started online registrations for admission to engineering courses in various institutes of Chandigarh from Monday. Like other states, Chandigarh also accepts JEE -Main scores for admission to engineering course at five institutes— Dr SSB University Institute of Chemical Engineering (Dr SSBUICET), University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University Campus; UIET at PU's Hoshiarpur regional centre, Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology and Chandigarh College of Architecture.
-
Ensure participation in Halla Bal rally on Sept 4: Congress leader to partymen
Congress national secretary and incharge of Western Uttar Pradesh Pradeep Narwal called upon partymen to ensure their participation in 'Hall Bol' rally against inflation and other issues at Ramleela ground in New Delhi on September 4. Narwal was addressing a gathering of partymen at Congress office to mobilise them to participate in' Halla Bol' rally in big numbers. The Congress leader said that party has raised issues of inflation and unemployment from Parliament to streets.
-
Panjab University: 1,200 BCom students fail same exam, blame pattern change
Around 1,200 BCom sixth semester students of Panjab University and its affiliated colleges have failed the “operational research” paper, for which they had appeared during the examinations held in July. Over 8,000 students had appeared for the paper. The students submitted a representation in this regard to PU's controller of examination Jagat Bhushan on Monday and even held a protest on campus.
-
4 sites approved for relocation of street vendors in Mohali
Paving the way for the implementation of the Street Vending Act in the city after seven years, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority approved four of the eight proposed sites to relocate vendors (see box) during a meeting held recently. During the meeting, GMADA officials stated that the four sites will not cause disturbance in planning or commercial viability of any of GMADA's chunk sites and had been recommended by the civic body.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics