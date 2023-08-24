Need to boost cycle industry, Ludhiana biz leaders tell MP Arora

Industry leaders, during an interaction with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, on Wednesday evening, stressed on the need to push the cycle industry at the state and centre level. MP Sanjeev Arora held addressing a meeting with industry leaders in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Representatives, in the meeting, held at the premises of Avon Cycles Ltd said that the government should set up cycle tracks in cities across Punjab, including at Ludhiana and Amritsar to promote cycling and the cycle industry. They further urged to improve roads and industrial infrastructure. Demands for more incentives to cycle industry were also raised. It was demanded that the government should announce Technology Upgradation Fund (TUF) Scheme for upgradation of technology in the cycle industry.

Many issues related to PSPCL, PPCB, industry department, local bodies and Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) were taken up in the meeting. Concerns related to pending VAT refunds and GST evasion were also raised. Compounding charges policy, E-Rickshaw registration, infrastructure in general, smart metres date extension for installation, cluster formation for polluted industry, solar energy access and many more issues were also discussed in detail.

The issue of the bad shape of the focal point roads along with working and upgrading the ESI Hospital was discussed.

Arora assured to take up the issue of making R & D Centre functional with the government. He also assured that Ludhiana city will soon have a 21 kms cycle track. Arora said he would also take up the issue of reducing GST from 12 % to 5% in the bicycle industry.

He assured the industrialists that he will take up the issues in the next session of Rajya Sabha.