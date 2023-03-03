Infant’s body exhumed in Rohtak after father accuses docs of negligence in delivery

A day after Rohtak resident accused two private hospitals of negligence leading to the death of his wife and new-born after delivery, police exhumed the infant’s body for post-mortem. The baby’s mother had also died hours after the delivery, while his twin sister is currently under treatment at a local hospital in Rohtak. (HT File)

Complainant Ranjit Singh of Azadgarh in Rohtak said that his wife had given birth to twins – a boy and a girl, at a private hospital on February 27. He claimed the baby boy died soon after delivery while his wife’s condition deteriorated later in the day. “Risu was shifted to another hospital at night, where she died during treatment,” he said, adding that the baby girl is presently under treatment at a local hospital.

Based on his complaint, police have registered a case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against doctors of Pragati Hospital and Positron Hospital.

Investigating officer, Pradeep Kumar said the deceased woman’s post-mortem has already been conducted while that of the dead infant will be carried out on Friday.