Punjab: Govt panel member suggests snapping of free power supply to agri tubewells

International rice breeder Dr Gurdev Singh Khush, who is part of 11-member advisory panel set up by the Punjab government to give suggestions on the upcoming agricultural policy on Thursday said that the state government should stop providing free power supply to the agriculture tubewells to save the underground water. There are 14 lakh agriculture tubewells in Punjab and the estimates for power subsidy in the upcoming financial year 2023-24 is more than ₹ 9,000 crore. (HT File)

Speaking to HT after attending meeting of the advisory panel, he said that farmers should be supported in some other ways so that environment be saved and farmers are actually benefitted. “I understand that it is a political decision and difficult to be reversed suddenly but the government should devise a method to reverse the situation,” he suggested, adding that he would bring the issue on record in his list of suggestions for the agricultural policy.

The government can stop giving free power to the affluent farmers who actually do not need it and continue giving the benefit to small and marginal farmers who own 2-3 hectares of agriculture land. “It is big challenge for the state government to conserve the underground water,” he said adding that with free power there was no check on usage of underground water.

There are 14 lakh agriculture tubewells in the state and the estimates for power subsidy in the upcoming financial year 2023-24 is more than ₹9,000 crore.

Pointing out that with free power there was no check on usage of underground water, he suggested for supporting farmers by giving them technical know-how, and ways and means to save underground water. “There is a need to conserve natural resources,” he said, suggesting farmers to adopt drip irrigation, saying that it saved 30% water. “There is need to give farmers this system,” he added.

According to Dr Khush, the area under paddy in kharif season and wheat in rabi season should also be reduced. Replace area under wheat with mustard as it will be economically helpful to the country for the reasons that 56% of cooking oil is imported. “Replace area under paddy with soyabean, sugarcane, maize and maize sorghum,” he said.

Policy to be unveiled on June 30

The Punjab government has decided to postpone the date for unveiling of the new agriculture policy which would also cover allied activities such as dairy, fisheries and horticulture to June 30. A senior officer in the state agriculture minister said that the members of the advisory panel demanded for extension in time which was accepted by the state agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.

Others who attended the meeting were International wheat breeder Bikram Singh Gill, who is a plant breeder in University of Kansas US, vice-chancellor Punjab Agricultural University, former vice-chancellor of Punjabi University BS Ghuman and chairman Punjab state farmers’ commission Sukhpal Singh, who is also head of the advisory panel.

