International Women’s Day: Chandigarh administration celebrates spirit of womanhood

The social welfare department of Chandigarh administration celebrated International Women’s Day with great enthusiasm on Saturday. Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria praised the invaluable contributions of women in nation-building on the occasion. Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, and local MP Manish Tewari felicitating women achievers during an event by the social welfare department on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The highlight of the event was the launch of “Prerna”, a commemorative booklet featuring the inspiring journeys of 20 remarkable women from Chandigarh who have broken barriers and excelled in various fields. The booklet serves as a source of motivation for girls and women to pursue their aspirations fearlessly.

Kataria highlighted a range of initiatives, including transformative schemes such as Mission Shakti and Poshan Abhiyaan, besides dedicated Women Empowerment Centres. He elaborated on the outreach programmes that have extended self-help groups to over 10 crore women and celebrated innovative endeavours like the “Lakhpati Didi” initiative, which have transformed the lives of more than 1 crore women.

He also focused on the distribution of drones to over 500 women to promote agri-tech advancements and entrepreneurial ventures. These initiatives, he explained, are not merely schemes but are rather building blocks for an inclusive economy where women’s contributions are recognised and harnessed.

Member of Parliament Manish Tewari also expressed his appreciation for the initiative. He emphasised the significance of recognising and celebrating women’s achievements at this platform.

Secretary social welfare Anuradha Chagti, CCPCR chairperson Shipra Bansal, director social welfare Palika Arora and other officers from the Chandigarh administration were also present.

The event also featured an experience-sharing session where the trailblazing women featured in “Prerna” shared their inspiring journeys. The eminent trailblazers Sudha Pillai, Jagdeep Bains, Veena Garela, Aradhna Tandon, Indu Pal Kaur, PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig, Dr Jasbinder Kaur and Dr Bhavneet Bharti spoke about their challenges and triumphs, encouraging the attendees to persevere in their pursuits.

Kataria also honoured women entrepreneurs who are making significant contributions to their communities and industries across India during the Fempreneur Rising Stars 2025 award ceremony held at Raj Bhawan on Saturday. The ceremony was organised by COWE India. Meetu Puri, national treasurer of COWE India, said, “We always need to remember those who leave an undeniable mark on society. There is no doubt that women entrepreneurs are creating milestones in diverse arenas. Through the ceremony, we acknowledge their successes and celebrate their strength and resilience.”