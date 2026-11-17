Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal on Monday said that Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) are becoming a strong foundation of self-reliant India by giving skills to youth. Jindal was in Karnal to chair a district-level mega job fair at Babu Moolchand Jain Government ITI. (HT File)

Jindal was in Karnal to chair a district-level mega job fair at Babu Moolchand Jain Government ITI.

Thirty companies participated in the fair, attracting over 600 people, and selecting over 300 students. MLA Jagmohan Anand and Mayor Renu Bala were also present.

Jindal said that 5,000 students had registered for the job fair held in Kurukshetra.

Referring to the inauguration of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule International Skills Center in Ladwa by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, he said that under the PM-Setu scheme, seven ITIs are being modernised in Kurukshetra, Kaithal, and Ambala at a cost of ₹320 crore.

Jindal also visited ICAR–National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) to understand the research and working of the institute.

The BJP MP interacted with the joint director (research), Rajan Sharma and senior heads of departments and scientists of the institute.

NDRI director Dheer Singh showcased the development of the Karan Fries cattle breed, an important crossbred strain developed by NDRI to perform well under Indian climatic and management conditions.

Jindal appreciated the scientific work being carried out at NDRI and discussed the future needs of the Indian dairy sector, while stressing the urgent need to expand the availability and use of sex-sorted semen in the country.

“Sex-sorted semen enables dairy farmers to produce female calves with greater certainty, which is essential for strengthening the future milch animal base,” he said.