Minister for health and medical education and social welfare, Sakeena Itoo, has sought the personal intervention of the Union minister for health and family welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, to put in place a comprehensive institutional mechanism to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of Indian students pursuing medical education in foreign countries.

The minister called for initiating formal and transparent inquiries in coordination with host governments whenever the death or critical injury of an Indian student is reported overseas. (HT File) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a communication addressed to the Union minister, Itoo expressed her appreciation for the efforts made by the Union ministry of health, in coordination with the Union ministry of external affairs (MEA), for facilitating the repatriation of the mortal remains of a student from Jammu and Kashmir who passed away in Bangladesh while pursuing his medical course.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The minister said that incidents involving the death or critical injury of Indian students overseas are a matter of serious concern, causing immense distress and trauma to affected families. She said that while the Union ministry of health and the National Medical Commission (NMC) regulate foreign medical qualifications, the safety, security and overall welfare of Indian students abroad also require a robust and coordinated institutional response.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Seeking the Union minister’s personal intervention in taking up the matter with the MEA, Itoo urged the establishment of a structured and time-bound mechanism to ensure prompt assistance to students and their families in the event of any unfortunate incident abroad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Seeking the Union minister’s personal intervention in taking up the matter with the MEA, Itoo urged the establishment of a structured and time-bound mechanism to ensure prompt assistance to students and their families in the event of any unfortunate incident abroad. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The minister called for initiating formal and transparent inquiries in coordination with host governments whenever the death or critical injury of an Indian student is reported overseas. She also stressed the need for a standardised, time-bound protocol within the MEA and Indian diplomatic missions to facilitate affected families through requisite formalities and ensure expeditious repatriation of mortal remains.