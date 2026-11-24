Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur criticised the Himachal Pradesh government’s Engagement Policy 2026, saying it was designed to provide temporary employment to the youth ahead of elections rather than ensure long-term job security.

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur more less

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Thakur said the government had failed to fulfil its poll promise of providing employment and was now coming up with these “stopgap” arrangements.

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Recently, the state government had notified the Engagement Policy-2026 to streamline the recruitment of temporary teachers in government technical educational institutions and address the shortage of teaching staff across the state. Under the new policy, recruitment for temporary teaching positions in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), polytechnics, engineering colleges and pharmacy institutions will be conducted through the Himachal Pradesh State Chayan Ayog on the basis of an open competitive examination. According to the notification, appointments will be made, as per institutional requirements, to the posts of assistant craft instructor, assistant lecturer and junior professor. The existing reservation roster will be followed during recruitment, although no new regular posts will be created under the policy.

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{{^usCountry}} “Himachal Pradesh had effectively entered an election year. This new policy is a big joke on the youth. The government’s intention appears to be to recruit people in technical education institutions, polytechnic colleges and ITIs through temporary arrangements, keeping the elections in mind,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Himachal Pradesh had effectively entered an election year. This new policy is a big joke on the youth. The government’s intention appears to be to recruit people in technical education institutions, polytechnic colleges and ITIs through temporary arrangements, keeping the elections in mind,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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“This is nothing more than a temporary arrangement. There is no policy for regularising them, no provision for bringing them under contractual employment and no clear framework for re-engagement on the basis of experience. The government is simply trying to buy time and mislead the youth,” he said.

Welcoming the alliance between the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Punjab, Thakur said both parties shared an emotional relationship that had existed for a long time.

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“The BJP and the Akali Dal have been alliance partners since 1996, and this relationship was strengthened by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani. The alliance had broken for some reason, but we are happy that it has now been revived,” he said.

BOX BJP announces 12-member core committee for Himachal

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajeev Bindal on Tuesday announced a 12-member state core committee with two special invitees.

The announcement came in accordance with the directives of BJP national president Nitin Nabin. A notification has been issued in this regard, the party said in a statement.

The state core committee includes former BJP national president and Union minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, the party’s state president Dr Rajeev Bindal, former chief minister and LoP Jai Ram Thakur, state general secretary (organisation) Siddharthan and Lok Sabha MP and former Union minister Anurag Thakur.

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The other members are former state president and Lok Sabha MP Suresh Kashyap, MLA and former state president Satpal Singh Satti, Lok Sabha MP Rajeev Bhardwaj, state vice-president and MLA Vipin Singh Parmar, Rajya Sabha MP and state general secretary Dr Sikander Kumar and state general secretaries Payal Vaidya and Sanjeev Katwal.

Additionally, BJP state in-charge Shrikant Sharma and state co-in-charge Darshana Singh have been appointed special invitees to the core committee.