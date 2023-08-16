Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Court denies anticipatory bail to Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Aug 16, 2023 10:53 PM IST

On August 10, the CJM court had issued non-bailable warrant against Sheetal Angural after cancelling his regular bail and surety bonds in the 2017 case. He had been booked under Sections 506 and 509 of the IPC and the IT Act

The district and sessions court of the Jalandhar chief judicial magistrate denied anticipatory bail to Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural in 2017 case of using objectionable words against a city-based woman on social media.

Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural (File photo)
Angural approached the sessions court for seeking anticipatory bail.

In its order, the CJM court maintained that Angural had sought exemption from appearance in the past 18 dates of hearing in the court since July 2022. Even on August 10, Angural had sought exemption from appearance on the ground that he had to attend an urgent work at Vidhan Sabha, Chandigarh, but he failed to submit any supporting document for seeking the exemption.

Issuing the non-bailable warrants, the court directed the police for his appearance before the court on August 24.

