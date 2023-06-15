2 held, one booked for smuggling over 2,000-kg poppy husk in Jalandhar

Jalandhar rural police have arrested two drug peddlers with 2,520 kilograms of poppy husk from Jalandhar’s Lasara village in Phillaur sub-division on Thursday. Three FIRs under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act were registered against the accused. (Representational Photo (Getty Images) )

Senior superintendent of police, Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said accused have been identified as Daljit Singh Jeeta and his accomplice Parminder Singh, who had confessed of smuggling poppy husk from Madhya Pradesh. Bhullar said a team deputed to bust narcotics smugglers recovered 140 sacks of poppy husk hidden beneath sacks of raw potato chips in Phillaur. The sacks weigh 2,520 kilograms, he added.

He added that during interrogation, it came to fore that Daljeet worked for Surinder Singh of Tallwan village near Phillaur and on his directions, they smuggled poppy husk from Madhya Pradesh. “Surinder paid ₹50,000 per trip to Daljeet and ₹12,000 to Parminder. Moreover, three FIRs under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were registered against Daljeet after he was caught smuggling poppy husk,” Bhullar said. Police have booked Surinder and arrested other two accused in the NDPS case registered in Phillaur police station.