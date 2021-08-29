Jallianwala Bagh has inspired countless revolutionaries: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated the renovated Jallianwala Bagh memorial to the nation virtually.

During the event that showcased the multiple development initiatives taken by the government to upgrade the complex, the PM also inaugurated the museum galleries at the national memorial revamped in wake of 100th anniversary of the 1919 massacre.

Earlier in the day, farmers and Left organisations held protests a few metres from the Jallianwala Bagh against the government.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said the dreams of the innocent boys and girls, of the sisters and brothers are still visible in the bullet marks on the walls of Jallianwala Bagh. “Today, we are remembering the love and lives of countless mothers and sisters, which were snatched away in that Shaheedi Well,” he said.

Jallianwala Bagh is the place which inspired countless revolutionaries such as Sardar Udham Singh and Sardar Bhagat Singh to die for the freedom of India, he said, adding: “Those 10 minutes of April 13, 1919, became the immortal story of our freedom struggle, due to which we are able to celebrate the Amrit Mahotsav of freedom today. On such an occasion, dedication of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial in the modern version in the 75th year of Independence, is an opportunity of great inspiration for all of us.”

“It is the responsibility of every nation to preserve its history as it teaches us and gives us the direction to move forward. It is not right for any country to ignore such horrors of its past. Therefore, India has decided to observe 14th August every year as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day,” the PM said.

For the all-round progress of Punjab and the country, a combined effort is needed, the PM said, adding “virasat (heritage) and vikaas (development) must coexist”. A wreath-laying ceremony was held and a two-minute silence was observed in the memory of martyrs of the Jallianwala massacre.

Initiate steps to bring back Udham Singh’s diary, pistol from UK: Capt

Describing the renovated Jallianwala Bagh memorial as a tribute to the great martyrs and a symbol of inspiration for the youth, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday said the monument must serve as a reminder for the future generations about the right of the people to peaceful democratic protest.

Amarinder also requested the PM that the Government of India should use its good offices to bring back the personal belongings, such as pistol and personal diary of Shaheed Udham Singh, who avenged the injustice of this massacre, from the UK.