Jamaat’s entry into fray from Kulgam put MY Tarigami’s legacy at risk

One of the most-watched contests from south Kashmir, the battle for Kulgam, will put CPI(M) veteran Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami’s legacy on the line. The leader, a part of the larger Congress-National Conference alliance, is facing a stiff challenge from Jamaat-backed independent Sayyar Ahmad Reshi. CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami (File)

Tarigami is one of the most vocal leaders from the region and has been winning from Kulgam since 1996, albeit with reduced margins in 2008 and 2014.

The entry of Jamaat-e-Islamia backed Reshi has also changed the political dynamics of the constituency. Jamaat, which has a traditional support base in the region, last contested polls in 1987 through the Muslim United Front. The Jammat had also tastd success earlier in 1972.

Reshi, who has hit the campaign trail, has been drawing big crowds and four Jamaat-backed candidates also held a joint rally to canvas for him in Kulgam. It was the first show of strength by Jamaat in the last 37 years and left both Tarigami and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who share a voter base with the Jamaat and has a candidate in the form of Mohammad Amin Dar contesting from Kulgam, unnerved.

Tarigami has been raking up Jamaat’s alleged involvement in killings and militancy, PDP president, while PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti blamed that those contesting elections aren’t the “real” Jamaat.

On the contrary, Reshi in his meetings and rallies has been talking about education, drug menace, the apple industry and return of Kashmiri Pandits besides lifting of ban and the participation of Jamaat in polls.

“We want people to give us a chance as we will ensure peace and development in the region. This is the first time people here will witness a huge change. I have worked hard in the education and social service sector and this is the time when people will get me elected with a huge margin and without any challenge,” a confident Reshi said.

The CPI(M) leader’s chances have also taken a hit due to delimitation. “The areas which have been cut from Kulgam during delimitation were a stronghold of Tarigami and fresh areas included are strong belts of Jamaat and another candidate which could create further problems for veteran veteran,” said Irshad Ahmad, a local from Kulgam, adding that Tarigami still has an edge in urban pockets. “Tarigami is a big name in Jammu and Kashmir’s politics and if he loses, it will be a big upset.”

“The participation of Jamaat is going to hurt both the PDP and Tarigami as most Jamaat sympathisers used to vote for them. It all depends on the National Conference voters who can tilt the balance in favour of Tarigami if they support him fully,” said Shabir Ahmad, a resident of Yaripora, Kulgam.

Similar views were echoed by the NC spokesperson and constituency in-charge Imran Nabi Dar. “Our voters are also hurt as we have to leave this seat for a coalition candidate. In the Lok Sabha polls, our candidate got more than 19,000 votes and in 2014, I got more than 11,000. Right now I am canvassing for the coalition candidate and ensuring that all our votes will go to him,” he said.

NC vice-president Omar Abdullah also campaigned for Tarigami.

Tariq Ahmad. who is pursuing post-graduation in political science from Kashmir University, said Tarigami has an edge due to his developmental work but a Jamaat-backed candidate could emerge as a dark horse. “Besides NC-Congress votes, Tarigami has managed to establish his own vote bank in these years,” he said.

Though former MP, Nazir Ahmad Laway, who quit PDP to join the Peoples Conference is also in the fray, his fortunes do not look too bright and political analysts are largely viewing it as a triangular fight between Tarigami, Reshi and Dar.