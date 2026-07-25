Jammu: Wangchuk ends 26-day hunger strike after govt’s assurances

Following written assurance from the Union government to revamp NEET exams and systemic reforms in various national level exams, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, on Friday, ended his 26-day-long hunger strike at Medanta hospital in Gurugram. Wangchuk ended his strike around 12.30am in the presence of Union ministers JP Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh. (ANI)

Wangchuk ended his strike around 12.30am in the presence of Union ministers JP Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh. In a video message shared on X, Wangchuk informed that Nadda and Singh visited him to provide the necessary guarantees.

Wangchuk, however, revealed that while verbal assurances were offered earlier, he insisted on a formal document, leading to a two-day delay in ending his fast. “The two ministers who came from the government’s side also provided this assurance. For the past two days, a very tough—how shall I say, a kind of ‘bargain’—was going on because I wanted these assurances in writing. It took two extra days for this, and I would have further extended my fast if needed, but finally, today, they have given the assurance in writing,” Wangchuk said in the video message posted on X.

Wangchuk said that the government gave assurance that families of suicide victims in the recent “NEET examination paper leak” will be given adequate compensation and that there will be no cases registered against the peacefully protesting youths. He also shared written document presented to him by Nadda and Singh.