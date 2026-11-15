Jammu: Women bag 130 of 163 gold medals at Cluster University’s 1st convocation

Graduating students of maiden convocation were the pioneering torchbearers of the university’s tradition, said Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha while addressing the first convocation of Cluster University of Jammu on Saturday.

(From left) J&K LG Manoj Sinha, Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and J&K CM Omar Abdullah during the convocation of the Cluster University of Jammu on Saturday. (HT Photo)

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Sinha congratulated all graduates, gold medallists and their parents. Governor of Tamil Nadu, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah also attended the occasion.

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Sinha specially complimented the women students, noting that 130 of the 163 gold medals had been won by daughters. “When given opportunities, daughters do not merely attain positions but redefine the meaning of achievement,” he said, adding that their gold medals are badges of confidence for generations to come.

“Daughters across higher-education institutions in Jammu & Kashmir are writing new chapters of success in their own names,” the LG said. Sinha highlighted the intellectual heritage of J&K and noted that Maharishi Kalhana, author of the Rajatarangini, Maharishi Abhinavagupta, and the saint-poets Yogini Lalleshwari and Sheikh-ul-Alam, promoted harmony among faiths and the pursuit of truth. He said the graduates were carrying forward a tradition of knowledge more than a thousand years old.

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{{^usCountry}} The LG said India is witnessing a historic period of transformation and emerging as one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing major economies with the national resolve of building a developed India by 2047. He highlighted the country’s digital public infrastructure, unprecedented growth in the space sector, research and innovation and rising investment in quantum technology, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, green energy and biotechnology. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The LG said India is witnessing a historic period of transformation and emerging as one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing major economies with the national resolve of building a developed India by 2047. He highlighted the country’s digital public infrastructure, unprecedented growth in the space sector, research and innovation and rising investment in quantum technology, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, green energy and biotechnology. {{/usCountry}}

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“Building a developed India by 2047 is our national resolution. By then, many of you will be at the highest peaks of your careers. Therefore, a developed India is not a slogan for another generation; it will be the essence of your life’s achievements. It will be a symbol of the success of your tenure, and it will be the greatest pursuit and accomplishment of your lives,” he said.

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Omar calls for stronger academic infra, timely examinations

While addressing the graduates, chief minister Omar Abdullah urged the youth to look beyond conventional career paths and explore entrepreneurship and emerging economic opportunities, observing that government employment alone could not absorb every graduate.

Omar described the institution as a bold educational experiment conceived to bring together the region’s strongest academic traditions and modernise higher education.

Congratulating the graduating students and gold medallists, the CM described them as pioneers whose achievements would lay the foundation for future generations. He also acknowledged the contribution and sacrifices of parents, families and teachers in shaping the academic journeys of the graduates.

Highlighting the distinctive character of Cluster University of Jammu, Omar, who was a special guest on the occasion, said the institution was conceived as a collegiate federation bringing together five established institutions—GGM Science College, MAM College, SPMR College of Commerce, Government College for Women, Gandhi Nagar, and Government College of Education.

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He said the concept of pooling academic resources, faculty, libraries and laboratories while encouraging multidisciplinary learning had helped create a collaborative model of higher education.

Omar, however, stressed the need for sustained investment in common infrastructure, digital connectivity, modern laboratories and hostel facilities, particularly for students from far-flung areas such as Poonch, Rajouri, Doda and Kishtwar.

He also emphasised the importance of timely academic calendars and examination cycles, asserting that no student should lose an academic year waiting for examinations or the award of a degree. “My government is committed to providing our universities with the necessary institutional support, academic autonomy, faculty strength and infrastructure to enable them to become genuine centres of knowledge, innovation and regional problem-solving,” he said.

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He urged young graduates to look beyond conventional career paths and explore entrepreneurship and emerging economic opportunities, observing that government employment alone could not absorb every graduate.

Vice-chancellor, Cluster University of Jammu, K. S. Chandrasekar presented the university report on the occasion. The convocation was also attended by minister for school education, higher education and jal shakti, Shamim Firdous; registrar, Cluster University of Jammu, Ankur Mahajan, HoDs, faculty members, students and their parents.