Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express flagged off; rakes increased to 20

Union minister for railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday flagged off the extended Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express service from Jammu Tawi station, establishing a direct link between the two capital cities. While the inaugural run took place on Thursday, regular service between Jammu and Srinagar is scheduled to commence on May 2. People taking a group selfie with the new Vande Bharat train in the background during the inauguration of the extended Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express services between Jammu and Srinagar, in Jammu on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

“The Vande Bharat service has been extended to Jammu from Katra. Now, a direct Vande Bharat between Jammu and Srinagar shall be available to the people. We have also increased rakes to 20 from eight because there was a huge demand by the people,” Vaishnaw told reporters onboard the inaugural train.

He recalled how Prime Minister Narendra Modi first inaugurated the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project and introduced the service from Katra to Srinagar last year. “The extension of Vande Bharat to Jammu and upgrading it to 20 coaches will benefit people. The eight-coach VB always had 100% occupancy and there was a huge demand by the people to increase the rakes,” he said.

Boost to economy

The minister noted that the USBRL project, built at a cost of ₹43,780 crore with 36 tunnels and 943 bridges, serves as the essential connective tissue for this expansion. He emphasised that rail connectivity to Kashmir has provided a major impetus for transporting cement, automobiles, and fertilisers to the Valley, while ensuring the quick transport of fresh fruits to the rest of the country. “I’ve been told that cost of cement (in Srinagar) has come down by ₹50 per bag,” he said, adding a survey for extending the rail network to the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch is currently underway.

Following the ceremony, Vaishnaw inspected the Anji and Chenab bridges in Reasi district.

Relief for commuters

The upgrade to 20 rakes allows travellers from Delhi to reach Srinagar directly, benefiting tourists and pilgrims alike. “En route they can enjoy scenic views. Travelling on Vande Bharat going to be a good and comfortable experience. It’s fully secured and safe,” the train’s loco pilot said.

Priyanka, a young housewife on board, expressed gratitude for the service’s reliability during harsh weather. “We express our gratitude to the PM for introducing this service to Jammu. This train will immensely benefit tourists, pilgrims and daily commuters because when the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway-44 gets blocked and flights get affected during inclement weather, this train service would provide the much-needed relief. It will take just five hours for travellers to reach Srinagar,” she said.

Two pairs of services will operate across the 266-km corridor. Train No. 26401 departs Jammu Tawi at 6.20am and arrives in Srinagar at 11.10am, with the return (No. 26402) leaving Srinagar at 2pm. This pair runs six days a week, except Tuesday.

The second service (No. 26404) leaves Srinagar at 8am, arriving in Jammu at 12.40pm, with its return (No. 26403) departing Jammu at 1.20pm and reaching Srinagar by 6pm, running daily except Wednesday.