Jassian resident abducted, robbed of car by friends

Three men along with their two aides abducted their friend in his car and thrashed him badly. Later, the accused robbed him of his car and fled, dropping him on the Jagraon Bridge. The complainant, Harwinder Singh, 30, of Gurnam Nagar of Jassian village, stated that he went to his sister’s house on February 15, and the accused accompanied him. (iStock)

Though the incident was reported on February 15, the Division Number 2 police took seven days to lodge an FIR. The police have booked Love, Rohit, Nitish and their two aides, who are yet to be identified.

The complainant, Harwinder Singh, 30, of Gurnam Nagar of Jassian village, stated that he went to his sister’s house on February 15, and the accused accompanied him. While returning, when they reached Sherpur Chowk, his friends indulged in a spat with him over some issue.

The complainant stated that the accused dragged him to the back seat and took control of the vehicle. The accused kept on driving the car on the city roads and kept on thrashing him. The accused also threatened to kill him.

He alleged that the accused dropped him from the moving vehicle at Jagraon bridge and drove away the car. He immediately informed his family members and alerted the police.

Inspector Gurjit Singh, station house officer at Division Number 2 Police Station, stated that the FIR has been lodged following an investigation. It is suspected that the accused was thrashed following some dispute.

An FIR under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt),127 (2) (wrongful confinement), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of their common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.