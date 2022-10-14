Jeev Milkha Singh Golf tourney: Karandeep, Chikkarangappa off to strong starts, take joint-lead

Former champions Karandeep Kochhar and Chikkarangappa S posted impressive scores of seven-under 65 to take the joint lead on the opening day of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational, being played at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

Local favourite Karandeep, the 2020 champion, scored eight birdies in exchange for a bogey on Thursday, while Bengaluru’s Chikkarangappa — the winner of the inaugural 2018 edition, produced a bogey-free round.

Veer Ahlawat was placed third at 66, while the seasoned Jyoti Randhawa, Sandeep Singh and Chandigarh’s Aadil Bedi were a further shot back in tied-fourth position.

Kochhar started the week on a positive note, with a great approach shot on the first hole that landed about four feet from the pin and set the stage for a birdie. However, the highlight of Kochhar’s round was his terrific par save on the fourth hole from 15 feet after his second shot had led to a plugged lie in the bunker. It provided the spark for Karandeep’s round that later featured seven more birdies.

Speaking of his performance, Karandeep said, “The victory in Ahmedabad last week was important for my confidence. I was good from tee to green today hitting most fairways and greens and giving myself a lot of birdie opportunities. That will be my gameplan this week, to keep it in play and get as close as possible.”

“The feeling of being back home and playing on your home turf is always an advantage. I’ve not played here at Chandigarh Golf Club for a month and a half now, but one never really loses the feel at home,” he added.

Chikkarangappa, who ended the day with birdies on the last three holes, meanwhile, said, “I was just trying to focus on repeating what I did in 2018 at this course when I won this event.”

Tournament host and Indian legend Jeev Milkha Singh began the event with a 77 to be tied 114th. Defending champion Shiv Kapur had earlier withdrawn from the tournament due to a back injury.