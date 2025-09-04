Jhelum crosses danger mark, flood alert in Kashmir

After continuous overnight rains, flood alert was sounded in Valley on Wednesday, after Jhelum river crossed the danger level in south Kashmir and was flowing above the alert level in Srinagar, though hopes floated of some relief as weather improved in the afternoon. People wade through a flooded road in Tailbal area of Srinagar on Wednesday. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

At 6 pm, the Jhelum river was flowing at 27.15 feet well above the danger level of 25 feet at Sangam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag and above the danger mark in Pampore. In summer capital Srinagar, the river was just 6 inches short of breaching the danger level of 21 feet at Ram Munshi Bagh observatory. The Vishow stream, a tributary of the Jhelum, was flowing higher than the flood level in south Kashmir, while the Sindh in North Kashmir was also well above the danger mark.

As the water level in river Jhelum and its tributaries increased, the authorities have cautioned people to remain alert for any evacuation and away from water bodies.The water in Jhelum from south is surging fast and down districts have been put on high alert.The irrigation and flood control department said that the gauges were increasing in response to the rainfall since yesterday and may rise further. “All the concerned authorities are requested to remain alert and take necessary measures. The general public is advised not to venture close to water bodies & exercise caution,” said flood and irrigation department in an update.

Police and SDRF came into action and assisted people in evacuating from inundated low lying areas of south Kashmir’s Anantnag and Pulwama and central Kashmir’s Budgam.

25 five nomadic families, which were stranded due to a sudden rise in water level of Lidder stream, were rescued by the police, local volunteers and administration in Aang Anzwalla, Anantnag. “The rescued families have been provided with food, shelter and medical assistance. The situation is being closely monitored and further support will be extended,” a police spokesperson said.

Doodhganga stream overflew in some areas of Budgam inundating some areas. “In Wathura Budgam, some houses were inundated due to waters of Doodganga and the families were rescued by police, SDRF and NDRF teams and put in evacuation centres. Some nomadic families were also rescued. Nobody is living now in these inundated houses. We are activating more evacuation centres and are closely monitoring the situation,” said deputy commissioner Budgam, Bilal Mohiuddin.

Divisional commissioner Srinagar, Anshu Garg, said that the rains were heavy for the night in south and central Kashmir. “That is why water levels are increasing in Sangam as well as Ram Munshi Bagh but Indian Meteorological Department inputs say that the rain levels should decrease and we will get more relief till evening,” he said.

Garg said that contingency plans of the irrigation and flood control department are in place. “The process of reinforcement is going on like in Barzulla from where Doodhganga flows. Similarly in south Kashmir where evacuation was necessary in some areas, the district disaster teams have shifted some families to certain places,” he said.

He informed that teams of district administration Kulgam were on the ground during the night to ensure evacuation of people in nine villages. “Around 2,500 people were shifted into relief centres as Vaishaw Nallah’s flow was very high and near danger level,” he said. He added that they are initiating preventive evacuation in Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Srinagar owing to increasing water levels in Jhelum. “If, as per IMD forecast, the water levels start receding by the evening, the situation will return to normal,” he said.

He said that contingency teams of police, CRPF and SDRF are in place in Srinagar. “Our emergency operation centres and power systems are up and running. Telecom systems are working . Hopefully things will be stabilising in coming hours but all have to remain alert and cautious and follow advisories to remain from water bodies,” he said.

CM chairs emergency meet

Chief minister Omar Abdullah convened an emergency meeting to review the situation arising from incessant rains across Jammu and Kashmir.

The CM directed the administration to intensify ground response, clear waterlogged areas, ensure supply of essential services such as power, water and healthcare, and ensure timely evacuation of residents from critical zones.

He instructed divisional and district administrations to work in close coordination with disaster response agencies, police and health departments, and to maintain readiness for any eventuality. CM directed that adequate stock of ration, fuel, medicines and drinking water be made available in vulnerable areas, with emergency medical teams kept on standby.

He assured that the government is closely monitoring the situation. “The safety and well-being of our citizens is our top most priority. I appeal to the public to stay vigilant, extend cooperation to the administration. Together, we will overcome this challenge,” Omar said.

Owing to the looming threat, the authorities have closed schools and colleges while examinations have been postponed. The classwork in Kashmir University was also suspended on Wednesday.

This is the second time in the past eight days that Kashmir is staring at a flood like situation.

On August 27, Flood was declared in Kashmir in the wee hours as Jhelum river had swelled owing to intermittent rains and its waters slowly entered low lying areas of south Kashmir and Srinagar city. However, as the weather improved the next day, the flood threat abated and water levels in river Jhelum started to recede.

In north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, people have been cautioned owing to the likelihood of rising water levels in Wular Lake and adjoining streams due to incessant rainfall. “Residents are urged to avoid going close to Wular Lake banks or other water bodies and refrain from crossing inundated roads, bridges or footpaths, and secure important belongings at safe heights,” an official said.

The weather improved in the afternoon as rains stopped and sky cleared in Srinagar.

Meteorological Centre director, Mukhtar Ahmad said that brief rains may be experienced on Thursday. “September 4-7 may experience brief spell of rain/thunder at few places with moderate showers over few places of Jammu division,” he said.