3 travel agents booked for duping IAS officer on foreign trip pretext

Jind police have booked three Delhi-based travel agents for allegedly duping a Haryana cadre IAS officer, Pankaj Singh, who is deputed as sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Jind, on the pretext of sending him on a foreign trip to New Zealand. Jind police have booked three Delhi-based travel agents for allegedly duping a Haryana cadre IAS officer, Pankaj Singh, who is deputed as sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Jind, on the pretext of sending him on a foreign trip to New Zealand. (Representational image)

The accused who duped the SDM have been identified as Lavish Jain, his father Kamal Jain and mother Rama Jain. They belong to Faridabad and operate their business in Delhi.

Jind superintendent of police (SP) Sumit Kumar said Pankaj Singh filed a police complaint that the accused run a tour and travels business.

“The IAS officer had deposited ₹2.81 lakh in different accounts, including Lavish’s account, for a foreign trip to New Zealand. The trio failed to provide him with tickets and other documents related to the trip. He has also attached all proofs,” the SP added.

The Civil Lines police station in Jind have booked the trio under Sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.