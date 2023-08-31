News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 travel agents booked for duping IAS officer on foreign trip pretext

3 travel agents booked for duping IAS officer on foreign trip pretext

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Aug 31, 2023 12:00 AM IST

The accused who duped the SDM have been identified as Lavish Jain, his father Kamal Jain and mother Rama Jain. Jind police have booked three Delhi-based travel agents for allegedly duping a Haryana cadre IAS officer, Pankaj Singh, who is deputed as sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Jind, on the pretext of sending him on a foreign trip to New Zealand.

Jind police have booked three Delhi-based travel agents for allegedly duping a Haryana cadre IAS officer, Pankaj Singh, who is deputed as sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Jind, on the pretext of sending him on a foreign trip to New Zealand.

Jind police have booked three Delhi-based travel agents for allegedly duping a Haryana cadre IAS officer, Pankaj Singh, who is deputed as sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Jind, on the pretext of sending him on a foreign trip to New Zealand. (Representational image)
Jind police have booked three Delhi-based travel agents for allegedly duping a Haryana cadre IAS officer, Pankaj Singh, who is deputed as sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Jind, on the pretext of sending him on a foreign trip to New Zealand. (Representational image)

The accused who duped the SDM have been identified as Lavish Jain, his father Kamal Jain and mother Rama Jain. They belong to Faridabad and operate their business in Delhi.

Jind superintendent of police (SP) Sumit Kumar said Pankaj Singh filed a police complaint that the accused run a tour and travels business.

“The IAS officer had deposited 2.81 lakh in different accounts, including Lavish’s account, for a foreign trip to New Zealand. The trio failed to provide him with tickets and other documents related to the trip. He has also attached all proofs,” the SP added.

The Civil Lines police station in Jind have booked the trio under Sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out