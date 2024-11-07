J&K BJP chief launches membership drive

The J&K BJP chief Sat Sharma, on Wednesday, launched “Sadasyata Abhiyan” (primary membership drive) of BJP in Jammu and Kashmir at party headquarters here. J&K BJP chief Sat Sharma (HT File)

Sat Sharma, while addressing the party leaders during the launch of membership drive, said that the nationwide primary membership drive of BJP was delayed in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir due to the recently concluded assembly elections.

The membership drive at the national level was launched when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the primary membership of the party.

“Now the target of this membership is to reach to the common masses besides political workers, supporters, and sympathisers, which enables us to connect with the issues of people more effectively”, said Sharma.

“We achieved more than 6 lakh targets in 2014 and 16 lakh 67 thousand members in 2019. This helped us to create history in J&K by securing maximum votes in assembly elections,” he said.

“Now we have fixed a target that we will ensure the primary membership to the tune of 15 lakh members (BJP secured 14,62,225 votes in assembly polls). We will reach every eligible voter and will ensure a minimum of 200 primary members in every booth,” he added.

Ashok Koul, BJP’s general secretary in J&K deliberated on the membership drive process which is better known as ‘Sangathan Parv’. He prompted all to give a missed call on 8800002024 and then to fill out the form provided in the link in the received SMS to become a primary member.

Former president Ravinder Raina said that the membership drive was the backbone of an organisation. He said that the onus of responsibility lies on the shoulders of every single activist of the party to achieve the target set by the party successfully.