J&K braces for fresh spell of rain, snow from Monday

Updated on Nov 14, 2022 01:09 AM IST

The meteorological department (MeT) office in Srinagar said that spells of rain and snow could hit different parts of the valley in the evening in the next couple of days

ByHT Correspondent

The Kashmir valley is likely to witness another spell of rain and snow from Monday due to fresh western disturbances.

The meteorological department (MeT) office in Srinagar said that spells of rain and snow could hit different parts of the valley in the evening in the next couple of days.

On Sunday, the weather remained cloudy, but a cold wave swept parts of the valley bringing down temperatures. “From today night, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain and snow over higher reaches at most places. Some places in plains may receive 1-2 inches of snow on Monday,” the MeT office said.

The MeT office said from November 15 to 18, the weather will remain partly cloudy.

“From November 19, there is a possibility of widespread light to moderate rain and snowfall, which could result in low temperatures and may cause temporary disruption of surface transportation, mainly over Zojila, Sadnatop, Mughal road, “ the MeT official said.

Tourist spots of Gulmarg and Pahalgam recorded sub-zero temperatures. The night temperature in Pahalgam was recorded minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg recorded minus 3.6 degrees Celsius. Srinagar recorded 0.8 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir has already received two spells of rain and snowfall this month, much to the delight of tourists in Gulmarg and Sonmarg.

Monday, November 14, 2022
