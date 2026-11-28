Former minister and senior Congress leader, and sitting legislator from Anantnag, Peerzada Mohammad Syed, on Friday passed away after a prolonged illness.

Mourners offer funeral prayers during the last rites of veteran Congress leader Peerzada Mohammad Syed at Damhal Khushipora in Achabal area of Anantnag district on Friday. (PTI) more less

Syed, 73, was unwell for the past several months and passed away on Friday morning. Hundreds of people participated in his funeral, which was held in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

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Syed was a former two-time minister and had also served as Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president for four years. A staunch Congressman, Peerzada Syed had left the Congress after Ghulam Nabi Azad formed his own party. He, however, returned to Congress ahead of the 2024 assembly polls and got elected from the Anantnag assembly segment.

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah has expressed grief over the passing away of Syed. Paying tributes to the veteran leader, the CM recalled his long and distinguished career in public service and his invaluable contributions to the welfare of the people of J&K.

He extended condolences to the bereaved family, friends and supporters, and prayed for the highest place in Jannah for the departed soul and for strength and fortitude to his family to bear this irreparable loss.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, also expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of the senior Congress leader. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, also expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of the senior Congress leader. {{/usCountry}}

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In his condolence message, the Speaker described Syed as a veteran political leader of high integrity, who made significant contributions to public life and the political landscape of J&K.

Recalling his long political career, the Speaker said that Syed represented the Kokernag assembly constituency in 1987, 2002 and 2008, and Anantnag assembly constituency from 2024 till date, besides serving the people as a legislator in his subsequent political innings.

The Speaker recalled Syed held several important portfolios during his tenure in the state government. He first served as minister of state for education in 1987 and subsequently held the portfolios of education and public enterprises. In 2009, he was again inducted into the state cabinet.

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A law graduate from the University of Kashmir, Syed was widely respected for his calm demeanour, political experience and strong connection with grassroots workers. Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, the Speaker prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength and fortitude to the family members to bear this irreparable loss.