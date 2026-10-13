J&K DGP stresses collective fight against drug menace

J&K director general of police Nalin Prabhat on Monday underscored the need for a ‘collective fight against the drug menace in the Union Territory.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat along with police personnel in a group photograph with police motorcycle riders during the flag off ceremony of a 'National Motorcycle Rally for Drug-Free India', in Srinagar, Monday. (PTI)

Prabhat was speaking to the media after flagging off a motorcycle rally comprising 10 bikers of J&K Police, joined by five bikers of Ladakh Police, from J&K Police Public School, Bemina in Srinagar.

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The rally is headed to Ekta Nagar in Gujarat to participate in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade on October 31.

“These children are our future, and it is our responsibility to participate in this war and say no to drugs, “ Prabhat said.

He said that the Centre has launched a nationwide war against drugs to protect the future of children.

“The campaign is also being carried out here under the leadership of lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha. Recently, in Srinagar, there was a major drug recovery, and several people were arrested as well. This war is going on with the whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach, “ he said.

Ahead of the flag-off, an awareness programme on the rally theme, “Fight Against Drugs”, was organised at the school.

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{{^usCountry}} During its onward journey, the rally will continue to hold awareness programmes to sensitise people, particularly youth, about the harmful effects of drug abuse and promote the message of a drug-free Society. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During its onward journey, the rally will continue to hold awareness programmes to sensitise people, particularly youth, about the harmful effects of drug abuse and promote the message of a drug-free Society. {{/usCountry}}

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