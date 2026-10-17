J&K govt orders inquiry into ‘misconduct’ by IAS officer

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has strongly condemned the conduct of senior IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan following a controversial online meeting, stating that his behaviour was not in keeping with the standards expected of a senior civil servant.

National Conference chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq said that had J&K retained full statehood, the officer would have been attached to the general administration department (GAD) pending a formal inquiry. (HT Photo for representation)

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To investigate the matter, the J&K government has set up an inquiry panel headed by senior IAS officer Mandeep Kaur. The officer has been asked to submit a report within 15 days. Amit Vermani, JKAS, additional secretary to the government, general administration department, shall be the presenting officer.

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The incident occurred during a virtual review meeting on ‘Mission YUVA’. Ranjan, a 2010-batch IAS officer currently serving as administrative secretary of the labour and employment department, reportedly used abusive language toward assistant director (employment and counselling centre, Ganderbal) Beenish Wani.

According to a video of the interaction circulating on social media, Ranjan repeatedly interrupted Wani, referred to her using demeaning language, and threatened to recommend her dismissal when she attempted to explain her office’s targets.

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{{^usCountry}} Writing on X, Abdullah confirmed he had raised the issue with the chief secretary. “I’ve seen the video of the online government meeting that is circulating on social media. Prima facie, the conduct of the senior officer was not in keeping with the standards expected of a senior IAS officer & the subsequent threats issued to a junior JKAS officer only make matters worse. I’ve taken this up in the strongest possible terms with the Chief Secretary. Unfortunately, as a UT control over IAS officers rests with Lok Bhavan but as CM I’ve instructed the CS to ensure the JKAS officer faces no retributive action,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Writing on X, Abdullah confirmed he had raised the issue with the chief secretary. “I’ve seen the video of the online government meeting that is circulating on social media. Prima facie, the conduct of the senior officer was not in keeping with the standards expected of a senior IAS officer & the subsequent threats issued to a junior JKAS officer only make matters worse. I’ve taken this up in the strongest possible terms with the Chief Secretary. Unfortunately, as a UT control over IAS officers rests with Lok Bhavan but as CM I’ve instructed the CS to ensure the JKAS officer faces no retributive action,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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National Conference chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq said that had J&K retained full statehood, the officer would have been attached to the general administration department (GAD) pending a formal inquiry. “This is precisely why the fight for the restoration of full statehood is so important,” Sadiq added.

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A senior official confirmed that lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha is aware of the incident and stated that action will follow.

Meanwhile, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti urged the chief minister to demand strict action from the central government, referencing past allegations against the officer. MP Srinagar Aga Ruhullah Mehdi and BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur also publicly condemned the officer’s behaviour and called for accountability.

The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) fraternity announced a day-long pen-down strike in protest. While emphasising its commitment to performance monitoring and accountability, the association stated that no authority can justify abusive language or intimidation. The fraternity alleged that this was not an isolated incident and pointed to a recurring pattern of unparliamentary conduct by the officer.

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The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also taken suo motu cognisance of the incident. NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Jammu & Kashmir Chief Secretary, demanding an impartial inquiry alongside disciplinary and legal action if the charges are proven.

J&K BJP condemns IAS officer’s conduct

J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also condemned the senior’s alleged use of abusive language towards the woman officer and said that bureaucrats must adopt the post-2019 work culture in the Union territory and ensure transparency and accountability.

“BJP strongly condemns and opposes this. This behaviour is unacceptable. Using unparliamentary language against juniors is something we condemn and firmly denounce. The way the IAS officer spoke insolently to a JKAS officer and used unparliamentary words should never happen. We condemn it,” BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir spokesperson Altaf Thakur told reporters here.

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“This is the new Jammu and Kashmir, transformed after 2019. In this transformed Jammu and Kashmir, you must adopt the post-2019 work culture. This is no longer the J&K of strikes, where people made excuses claiming lack of staff or computers. The government of India has provided all necessary facilities,” he said.

Dalit, OBC, minority confederation seeks apology

A confederation representing Dalits, OBCs, minorities and tribal communities on Friday held protests against the alleged use of inappropriate language by Ranjan and demanded a public apology.

The protests were led by state president, DOMA Confederation, Jammu & Kashmir, R K Kalsotra in Jammu. They raised slogans against the IAS officer, displayed placards and urged LG Manoj Sinha to punish him. Talking to reporters, he said the incident was an insult to women, constitutional values, and the legacy of B R Ambedkar and his efforts to secure equal rights for women.

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Peoples Conference seeks law making intimidation a crime

Peoples Conference president and Handwara MLA Sajad Lone also sought a law making intimidation a crime. He condemned the IAS officer for screaming at a woman JKAS officer during a meeting, calling the incident “much more than workplace bullying.

Lone praised Wani for her courage. “She stood her ground and upheld her dignity,” he said, adding that the incident should not come as a surprise, since such conduct has become normalised.

“Workplace bullying by officers exists,” he alleged, describing a “vicious circle” in which senior officers bully juniors, who in turn bully those beneath them, until the behaviour reaches its “most lethal form” among ordinary citizens.

J&K govt issues guidelines to officers to observe decorum

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The J&K government on Friday issued guidelines to officers to observe decorum at all levels of administration and to ensure that official interactions are conducted with due courtesy, restraint, dignity and mutual respect, a day after an IAS officer used abusive language with a woman officer.

In a circular by M. Raju, commissioner secretary to the government general administration department, the officers have been asked to observe prescribed standards of conduct and professional decorum at all levels of administration.

“In terms of Rule 3 of the Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971, read with the other service-specific provisions, all officers and officials are expected to maintain the highest standards of integrity, devotion to duty, discipline and conduct becoming a public servant, “ the circular said.

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In crosshairs of controversy

Ranjan has previously faced administrative scrutiny:

2020: Suspended by the J&K government following his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with an illegal arms licensing case involving alleged forged documents.

2021: Reinstated to service.

2025: Subjected to CBI searches during an investigation into alleged disproportionate assets.

Prior to his current role as administrative secretary of labour and employment, Ranjan served as deputy commissioner of Kupwara (2015–16), during which period similar complaints regarding his conduct were reported.

with inputs from Ashiq Hussain & PTI