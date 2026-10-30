J&K Police bust intra-UT terror financing module, 10 arrested

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police achieved a breakthrough against terror support networks on Friday, unearthing an intra-UT terror financing module in Shopian district following a probe into suspicious digital transactions.

The 10 alleged terrorist associates arrested by Shopian Police on Friday for operating an intra-UT terror financing module linked to LeT and TRF. (X)

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Investigators traced multi-layered money trails across payment platforms, uncovering a broader network linked to jailed terrorists and their accomplices. Shopian police have arrested 10 terrorist associates so far and registered FIR No. 231/2026 under relevant sections of the law.

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Those arrested have been identified as Owais Shafi Naikoo, Tajamul Ahmad Shah, Moiz Iqbal, Imdad Yousuf Ganie, Saqib Zahoor Wani, Aamir Ahmad Ganie, Firdous Thokar, Liyaqat Nazir Lone, Mohd Hanief, and Kaju.

Initial probes said the accused were clandestinely collecting funds from the public and routing them through financial links to support Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF). The funds were used to procure smartphones and provide logistical support for militant operations.

Police said investigation is underway in coordination with other security agencies to trace additional financial links, with more arrests expected.

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{{^usCountry}} The crackdown comes after India’s renewed call at the international level to eradicate terror financing. Ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reaffirmed New Delhi’s stance on holding cross-border terror networks accountable during a media briefing on Wednesday ahead of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The crackdown comes after India’s renewed call at the international level to eradicate terror financing. Ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reaffirmed New Delhi’s stance on holding cross-border terror networks accountable during a media briefing on Wednesday ahead of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) proceedings. {{/usCountry}}