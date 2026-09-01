J&K RTI portal logs 65k applications; activists seek district access

The J&K online RTI portal (rtionline.jk.gov.in) has processed 65,243 applications and 9,033 first appeals in the 19 months following its launch, according to official data released by the general administration department (GAD). The figures were disclosed in an August 27 RTI response to Jammu-based activist Raman Kumar Sharma.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah formally launched the portal on January 10, 2025, over a decade after the central online portal began operating in 2013.

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Chief minister Omar Abdullah formally launched the portal on January 10, 2025, over a decade after the central online portal began operating in 2013. Between its rollout and August 26, 2026, first appeals accounted for nearly 13.8% of all submissions, reflecting consistent citizen adoption of the digital mechanism.

Despite the high volume of filings, Sharma urged the administration to expand the platform to include public authorities at the district, tehsil, and block levels. While directorate-level public information officers for both Jammu and Kashmir divisions are accessible online, key local administrative units—including the offices of chief education officers, district police offices, and the rural development department—remain offline, forcing applicants back to manual submissions.