J&K witnesses light spell of rain, snow; more expected in coming days

Rain and snow continued for the second day across J&K with MeT predicted similar weather conditions for the upcoming two days-- February 27-28. View after fresh snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday. (PTI)

This is the first big spell of rainfall since October, November. Before this, J&K was facing around 70 to 80% deficit in precipitation.

In last 24 hours, MeT said the rainfall ranging from 20 to 40 mm was reported from different parts of the UT.

The plains in Kashmir and Jammu recorded moderate rainfall, the upper reaches in the Valley recorded more than 12 to 15 inches of fresh snow. This winter even the higher reaches of Kashmir and Pirpanchal region had recorded lesser snowfall compared to previous years and many had attributed it to global warming.

“After many months, the J&K is witnessing a moderate spell of rain, especially two back to back spells had to somehow compensated the precipitation deficiency not only in Kashmir but also in Jammu region,” said Firdous Ahmad, a weather watcher. “We are expecting two to three more spells in coming two to three weeks which could recharge our water table, orchards and forests,” he said.

Even the major tourist attraction Gulmarg Gondola was closed today due to rough weather conditions at the ski resort.

“For next two days the weather will be generally cloudy with light to moderate rain/snow at most places with isolated heavy rain/snow over both Kashmir division and Jammu division,” the MeT office said adding that on March 1 and 2, the weather will remain generally cloudy with light rain and snow at isolated to scattered places. The MeT office has also warned about temporary disruption of surface transportation mainly over Sadhna pass, Razdhan Pass, Sonamarg-Zojila-Gumri axis, Mughal Road, Sinthan pass and other major roads of hilly districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Srinagar today recorded 6.6°C day temperature which is 5.4 degrees below normal temperature. Srinagar recorded more than 10 mm of rainfall till afternoon. Tourist resort of Pahalgam recorded 6.5°C during day which is 2 degree below normal and 20 mm of rain till afternoon. Ski resort of Gulmarg recorded 4°C during day which is 1.6 degrees below normal and 40 mm of rain and snow till afternoon.

Snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal, lower areas lashed by rain

Shimla The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received snowfall, while the middle and lower areas were lashed by rain on Wednesday, an offical said.The local MeT office issued an orange warning for heavy to very heavy rain and snow at isolated places on Thursday and Friday.

Kukumseri received 41 cm of snow in the past 24 hours, since Tuesday evening. Kalpa received 16.8 cm of snow, followed by Keylong with 12 cm, Hansa and Kadrala with 10 cm each and Sangla with 3.5 cm.

Intermittent light to moderate rains lashed several parts of the state, with Jot receiving 59.4 mm of rain, followed by Manali with 33 mm, Seobagh with 29.2 mm, Sarahan with 22.5 mm, Bhuntar with 24.8 mm, Dharamshala with 15.6 mm, Rampur with 13.6 mm and Dalhousie and Jogindernagar with 12 mm each.Shimla, Sundernagar, Mandi, Una, Palampur, and Gohar received rains ranging from 3 to 9 mm.

The Met has issued an orange warning for heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in Mandi, Kangra, Kullu, and Chamba districts on Thursday and Friday. It also issued yellow alerts for heavy rain and cold days in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Sirmaur districts, heavy snow in Lahaul and Spiti and heavy rain and snow in Shimla district during the same period.

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from March 2, the Met said.