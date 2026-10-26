J&K Congress distances self from Farooq’s Pak remarks

The J&K Congress has distanced itself from National Conference president Farooq Abdullah’s remarks that Pakistan is helping Kashmiris by keeping the Kashmir issue alive at international fora, even as some Kashmiri Pandit groups lodged a police complaint seeking an FIR against the ex-chief minister for his comments. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad also lashed out at Farooq, terming Pakistan an enemy of the country.

Farooq had made the controversial remark during a party event in Baramulla on Saturday, saying Pakistan’s continued efforts to raise the Kashmir issue at international forums were helping protect the interests and identity of the people of J&K.

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J&K Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said in a post on X that the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee has distanced itself from the statement of NC president Farooq Abdullah. Sharma asserted that Pakistan has no right to talk about or interfere in our internal affairs as J&K is an integral part of India.

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However, speaking to mediapersons, Sharma said Farooq’s remarks appeared to express the frustration over the Centre’s failure to fulfil its promise to restore statehood to J&K. “Pakistan’s role in promoting terrorism must be condemned, and strict action should continue against it,” Sharma said.

Former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “Pakistan is no saviour of J&K, but an enemy of the people of the region and the country.”

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{{^usCountry}} “I respect Farooq Sahab, but his statement is completely incorrect. Look at the situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir where people are protesting for their rights. Since 1947, successive central governments, from Nehru to Modi, have contributed to J&K’s development, irrespective of political affiliations,” said the former leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I respect Farooq Sahab, but his statement is completely incorrect. Look at the situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir where people are protesting for their rights. Since 1947, successive central governments, from Nehru to Modi, have contributed to J&K’s development, irrespective of political affiliations,” said the former leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha. {{/usCountry}}

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Azad stated that since 1947, Pakistan has been trying to spread terrorism in J&K. He also blamed Pakistan for the migration of Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims.

Kashmiri Pandit groups — Panun Kashmir and the Jammu State People’s Movement (JSPM) — have lodged a complaint at the Channi police station in Jammu, seeking the registration of an FIR against Farooq. The complaint submitted by Panun Kashmir chairman Tito Ganju and JKPM chairman Col Ajay Raina (retd) sought a police investigation into the statements attributed to Farooq and alleged religious polarisation.

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The complaint also cited Farooq’s reported remarks questioning the prospects of justice from the Union government and warning that the people of J&K risked losing their identity if they failed to confront the prevailing political circumstances.

Farooq had made the controversial remark during a party event in Baramulla on Saturday, saying Pakistan’s continued efforts to raise the Kashmir issue at international forums were helping protect the interests and identity of the people of J&K. (With PTI inputs)