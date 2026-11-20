Jobs, investments, infra top Haryana govt’s agenda: Saini
People of Punjab are fed up with AAP govt and will vote for BJP to replicate Haryana model of development in their state
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday identified employment generation, industrial investments and infrastructure push as the key priorities of his government, which completed two years of its five-year tenure last month.
“We remain committed to creating more employment opportunities for our youth,” he said in a course of exclusive interview with Hindustan Times at his official residence named ‘Sant Kabir Kutir’ after the 15th-century saint.
“In the past two years alone, we provided 46,500 jobs and recruitment for another 16,500 is underway,” he said, rebutting the opposition parties’ charge on the high unemployment rate in the state as a false propaganda.
Saini, 56, also projected having a handle on the law and order situation in the backdrop of spurt in gangster-related extortion calls and shootouts. The police, he said, have deported 22 foreign-based criminals which has led to a significant decline in ransom calls.
He said his party has made 217 commitments in the Sankalp Patra (manifesto) before the 2024 assembly polls, and 76 of them have been fulfilled.
“We believe in implementing the promises from the day one of coming to power unlike other parties which fulfil their poll guarantees only months before seeking the votes again,” he said, taking a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress.
On industrial investments, Saini, who toured multiple countries in the last one year to woo investors, said MoUs worth ₹1.1 lakh crore have been signed and nearly 50% of that investment is already being implemented on the ground.
Sounding confident about his party’s poll prospects in the upcoming assembly polls in Punjab, Saini said people of Punjab are closely watching the development model in Haryana and have realised that only a double-engine government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership will help the border state tide over its problems and lead to a fast development.
With his trademark saffron turban and Punjabi oratory, Saini has been actively campaigning in Punjab for the last one year. “I am frequently going to Punjab because its people love and respect me,” he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRamesh Vinayak
With a professional standing of four decades, Ramesh Vinayak is executive editor of HT's Chandigarh edition, covering Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir. He is a Chevening scholar ( 1996) and World Media Institute Fellow ( 2004).Read More
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHitender Rao
Hitender Rao is Senior Associate Editor covering the state of Haryana. Over the past three decades, he has reported on politics, governance, economy, migration, public policy and legal affairs. His work focuses on investigative and data driven journalism with a particular focus on government accountability, public institutions, corporate regulations and judiciary. A Fulbright- Humphrey scholar, he has covered elections, legislative developments, public finances, infrastructure, law enforcement and policy formulation, widely reporting on issues that shape governance and public life across the state through in depth reporting and analysis. He has also written extensively on migration issues and public administration focusing on how government decisions, institutions and corporate sector influence citizens and public policy.Read More