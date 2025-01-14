Menu Explore
Joint efforts a must to make HP drug-free, says governor

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 15, 2025 05:36 AM IST

He was presiding over the concluding ceremony of the month-long ‘Khel Khilao – Nasha Bhagao’ campaign at Arki in Solan district

Shimla

Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla (HT File)
Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla (HT File)

Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said on Tuesday that collective efforts were needed to make the state drug free.

He was presiding over the concluding ceremony of the month-long ‘Khel Khilao – Nasha Bhagao’ campaign at Arki in Solan district.

‘’Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, I initiated an anti-drug campaign in Himachal a year ago. While progress has been gradual, the successful execution of this sports-based awareness programme reflects positive momentum,’’ said the governor.

He stressed that such initiatives can only succeed if kept free from political influences. Recognising the role of women in this movement, he termed them as the strongest force to lead the fight against drug addiction.

Reflecting on the rich legacy of Himachal as a land of valour, he expressed concern that drug addiction among youth could compromise national security by weakening future generations.

