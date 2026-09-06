Kangana flags underutilisation of 11 crore MPLAD funds

The BJP MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, on Saturday alleged that officials were not utilising MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds despite their release, during a meeting of the district development coordination and monitoring committee (DISHA).

BJP MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut during the district development coordination and monitoring committee (DISHA). (Birbal Sharma/HT)

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Ranaut said around ₹11 crore had been released for development works, but a substantial portion of the funds remained unused nearly two years later. “By March-April, less than ₹1 crore had been utilised across the entire area, while in Mandi alone, only around ₹50-60 lakh had reportedly been spent out of approximately ₹5.5 crore. It has become a joke,” she said.

The MP pointed out that several projects had remained pending because agencies had failed to complete necessary formalities, including securing land and obtaining required permissions. In some cases, she alleged, funds had been drawn despite the absence of land or necessary approvals.

Ranaut directed officials to summon agencies that had failed to initiate work and consider withdrawing funds from projects that had not been implemented. She also raised concerns about sanctioned projects for which funds have remained unutilised.

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{{^usCountry}} ‘Congress has ruined the state’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘Congress has ruined the state’ {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking to the media after the meeting, Ranaut criticised the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led state government, saying, “The Congress administration has completely ruined the state. Congress is only concerned with taking credit and has no interest in actual development. Congress MLAs do not attend meetings related to development, and they merely show up to cut ribbons for projects funded by central schemes.”

She accused the bureaucracy and officials of hampering development work.