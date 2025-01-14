Kapurthala man receives 1-crore extortion call

A Kapurthala-based commission agent has received an extortion call of ₹1 crore from a foreign number on Tuesday. A Kapurthala-based commission agent has received an extortion call of ₹ 1 crore from a foreign number on Tuesday. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

The police have initiated the investigation into the matter after he submitted a formal complaint with the police.

Deputy superintendent of police Deep Karan Singh said complainant Balbir Kumar stated that the caller threatened him that they were following his nephew settled in the foreign country and knew everything about his business and daily routine.

“The caller demanded ₹1 crore from me else he threatened to kill my nephew,” he said.

A case has been registered under section 308 (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.