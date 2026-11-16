Kargil Democratic Alliance claims police prevented its delegation from meeting Wangchuk

The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on Sunday alleged that its three-member delegation was prevented by police from meeting climate activist Sonam Wangchuk at his residence in Leh and demanded an end to “restrictions” in Ladakh. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk (PTI)

KDA co-chairman Sajjad Kargili, who was leading the delegation to meet Wangchuk on Saturday, urged authorities to resume dialogue, ensure accountability and respect the constitutional freedoms of the people of the Union Territory.

“Yesterday, I, along with two other members of the KDA, attempted to meet Wangchuk at HIAL, Leh. However, we were stopped by the police and prevented from proceeding further. When we sought clarification on whether Wangchuk had been arrested, the police categorically stated that he was not under arrest but was merely facing restrictions on his movement,” Kargili said in a post on X.

“This immediately raised a fundamental question: If he is not under arrest, on what grounds are others being prevented from meeting him? Unfortunately, the authorities had no convincing answer,” Kargili said.

Describing the incident as a reflection of the “deteriorating” state of democracy and the rule of law in Ladakh, Kargili criticised “arbitrary restrictions on freedom of movement, denial of the right to meet, and administrative high-handedness”.

He asserted that Ladakh cannot be governed through bureaucratic authoritarianism, intimidation or suppression of dissent, and called for respect for democratic rights, constitutional freedoms and the dignity of the people.

Emphasising that democracy is a fundamental right rather than a favour granted by the administration, the KDA co-chairman demanded democratic governance, accountability, transparency and adherence to the rule of law.

“Resume dialogue. Respect democratic rights. End administrative repression,” he said.

Police on Wednesday removed Wangchuk while he was protesting in Leh to press for the deferment of the December 4 hill council elections and escorted him to his residence. A day later, the activist had claimed that he had been placed under house arrest.