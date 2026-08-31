Karnal MLA expresses regret to Ror community over ‘encounter’ remarks

Almost a month into the long standing deadlock between the Ror community and the state government over the encounters of two youths, Karnal BJP MLA Jagmohan Anand on Sunday apologised over his statements made while pacifying the family of Veeru Valmiki, who was shot dead on August 5.

Balkar Singh appreciated the MLA’s gesture and said their differences with Anand had been resolved. (HT Photo for representation)

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Anand’s apology came after his hour-long closed-door meeting with the 21-members committee of the Akhil Bharatiya Ror Mahasabha led by its president Balkar Singh Pundri at PWD rest house.

The meeting was attended by Haryana assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, chairman of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Himmat Singh, Pundri BJP MLA Satpal Jamba, chairman of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) Vedpal, chairman of the Livestock Development Board Dharamveer Mirzapur, BJP state secretary Ravi Battan and other prominent members of the community.

After the meeting, Anand along with the Speaker and mahasabha president addressed a press conference, where the MLA appealed for social harmony and stressed brotherhood among communities.

“I have a long-standing association with the Ror community, and it has played an important role in my political journey. The body’s president led a peaceful protest and throughout this time, he never made personal comments, targeting the leaders. If my words have caused any problem or hurt anyone, I express my regret and apologise to the Ror community,” Anand said.

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{{^usCountry}} Balkar Singh appreciated the MLA’s gesture and said their differences with Anand had been resolved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Balkar Singh appreciated the MLA’s gesture and said their differences with Anand had been resolved. {{/usCountry}}

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On being asked about the two other pending demands, he said, “Our demand for an inquiry, either by the CBI or a retired high court judge, as well as the transfer and action against cops involved in the encounter is still pending. Since the Haryana assembly session is underway till September 1, we will wait for chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s response,” he said.

This development, aimed at easing tensions, came hours after Union power minister and former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar used back-channel communication to pacify the Ror community.

Those in the know said that Khattar, who was on a two-day visit to his Karnal Lok Sabha constituency, spoke to multiple party leaders including Kalyan and Anand and district administration officials late Saturday to resolve the deadlock.

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On being asked about Khattar’s role, Kalyan said, “There is no doubt that his long-sighted thinking of ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’ has worked in the betterment of the society. His positive role has always been beneficial for society.”

The issue began with the day-light murder of Veeru Valmiki by two bike-borne men in Karnal on August 5, following an alleged social media confrontation with a gangster.

The murder triggered anger among the members of the Valmiki community and his family the next day, who staged a protest and refused to lift his body, while demanding action against those responsible.

Interestingly, hours later, during midnight of August 7, Harsh, a resident of Kala Majra village in Karnal and a Ror community youth, and Birbal from Matarwa Kheri village of Kaithal, were killed in a police encounter near Goghripur village. Police claimed that the two were connected to Veeru’s murder.

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The Ror community dubbed the encounter as ‘fake’ and questioned the circumstances surrounding the whole case after the MLA’s assurance to the Valmiki community.