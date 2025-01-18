Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kashmir: Cold wave intensifies as mercury dips after snowfall

ByPress Trust of India, Srinagar
Jan 18, 2025 07:46 AM IST

The higher reaches of Kashmir as well as some areas in the plains of the valley received snowfall following which cold conditions are prevailing as night temperatures decreased at most places

The minimum temperatures at most places in Kashmir have fallen after snowfall as the meteorological department forecast mainly dry weather over the next three days, officials said on Friday.

Villagers walk on a snow-covered road amid snowfall in Anantnag on Thursday. (ANI file)
Villagers walk on a snow-covered road amid snowfall in Anantnag on Thursday. (ANI file)

The higher reaches of Kashmir as well as some areas in the plains of the valley received snowfall on Thursday. Following the snowfall, cold conditions are prevailing in Kashmir as the night temperatures decreased at most places, they said.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at -2° Celsius on Thursday night, half a degree up from the previous night’s -2.5° Celsius.The tourist resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, known for skiing, recorded a minimum temperature of -7° Celsius.

Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of -11.8° Celsius, over seven degrees down from -4.2° Celsius the night before.

The minimum temperature was -2.4° Celsius in Qazigund, -2° Celsius at Konibal in Pampore town, -2.7° Celsius in Kupwara and -2.4° Celsius in Kokernag.

The meteorological office has forecast mainly dry weather in Kashmir till January 19, with a possibility of light rain or snow at scattered places from January 20 to 22.

Kashmir is currently in the grip of ‘Chillai-Kalan’ -- the harshest period of winter. During the 40 days of ‘Chillai-Kalan’, which began on December 21, the chances of snowfall are the highest and the temperature drops considerably.

‘Chillai-Kalan’ ends on January 30, followed by a 20-day ‘Chillai-Khurd’ (small cold) and a 10-day ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold).

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On